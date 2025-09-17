Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Raheem Morris elated with breakthrough performances from rookies Walker, Pearce, Watts and Bowman all received a game ball. Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP))

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were elated with the breakthrough performances Sunday night of their top four picks from the 2025 NFL draft. FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were elated with the breakthrough performances Sunday night of their top four picks from the 2025 NFL draft. Coach Raheem Morris hopes they can continue to make plays as they find their way in the NFL. The Falcons (1-1) are set to play the Panthers (0-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Morris had a similar situation when he was with the Rams as their defensive coordinator in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. “We had the youth movement in ‘22 (and ’23) when we drafted ‘B.Y.’ (linebacker Byron Young),” Morris said. “We drafted (defensive end) Kobie Turner, (cornerback) Cobie Durant (in ’22), some of those guys had to come in and play significant roles for us. … I wouldn’t say as big as (Sunday) night on a prime-time game like the guys went out there and played (against the Vikings).” The Falcons drafted former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the draft this year and decided to turn him into an edge rusher. It was the first time in history that the franchise drafted a player from Georgia in the first or second round. The Falcons drafted former Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the draft this year and decided to turn him into an edge rusher. It was the first time in history that the franchise drafted a player from Georgia in the first or second round. The Falcons doubled down on the pass rush and added outside linebacker James Pearce Jr., a former Tennessee standout, by trading back into the first round to pick at No. 26. Former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts was drafted in the third round, and Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. was drafted in the fourth.

Watts was drafted to play alongside safety Jessie Bates III, and Bowman was converted to nickel back.

All made major contributions in the 22-6 win over the Vikings. The pass rushers came through with pressure and sacks. “I thought James Pearce and Jalon Walker were outstanding up front, causing pressure, doing a bunch of different things, particularly Jalon Walker in the run game and in the pass game,” Morris said. “James mostly showed up in the pass game, which was outstanding.” Watts and Bowman each had an interception against the Vikings. “The guys (on) the back end, Billy Bowman and (Xavier) Watts, going out there doing exactly what we drafted them for, to get after the ball and take the ball away,” Morris said. “I thought those guys have shown steady improvement the last two weeks.”

Morris and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believe the rookies are only scratching the surface of their NFL potential. “I think these guys are getting better and better,” Morris said. “They’re fun to watch. They’re fun to be around. I gave them all game balls. Man, they had a heck of a game and big-time moments.” With all of the youngsters on defense in 2023 for the Rams, Morris fielded a unit that was more aggressive and helped the Rams reached the playoffs. That performance helped Morris land the Falcons’ position. The victory over the Vikings left the rookies wanting more success. “It went really well,” said Walker, who played 22 of 47 defensive snaps (47%). “I can’t wait to sack more.”

Watts played all 47 defensive snaps and had two tackles and a pass breakup to go with his interception. “We are just a whole bunch of dogs,” Watts said. “We’re all hungry. We all want to make plays. We all want to contribute. We all have roles. We’re on a pace to do some good things.” Bowman, who beat out incumbent Dee Alford in training camp to start at nickel back, nearly had a second interception. “I honestly didn’t know if it touched the ground or not,” Bowman said. “With these NFL rules now, you can get up if nobody touches you. You can keep running.” The veterans were impressed.