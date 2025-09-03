Falcons Logo
3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Washington

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons offense have scored 20, 22 and … zero points, respectively, in their first three games. (Rusty Jones/AP)
By
3 hours ago

Well folks. We went 1-for-3 again last week.

I’ll take the rap for choosing to predict a blocked field goal, but the offense’s failure to score a single point against the Carolina Panthers is … well, I’ll let you assign fault. But it ain’t mine.

Regardless, we soldier on.

Here are a few thoughts ahead of Sunday’s home game against Washington (which brings former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn, and possibly ex-Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, to town.)

The Falcons are currently considered 1.5-point underdogs.

EASY: Bijan Robinson, anytime touchdown

Again … there aren’t many things that are truly “easy” to predict about how these Falcons will perform week to week. But shutouts are rare in the NFL, Atlanta won’t get blanked again — and if anyone’s gonna score, it’s Bijan Robinson.

The superstar running back has essentially been the entire Falcons offense of late, getting plenty of carries and catching Michael Penix Jr.’s only touchdown pass of the season.

Odds aren’t great (-170), but you can take ‘em to the bank.

Morris: Penix still the guy

INTERESTING: Falcons total points, 22.5

Feels a bit trap-ish, no?

The Falcons fired their receivers coach after Sunday’s dismal performance. Head coach Raheem Morris is fielding questions about Penix’s status as the starter. The Atlanta offense has scored 20, 22 and … zero points, respectively, in its first three games. The Commanders defense is surrendering 19 per contest.

As I type this, the football gods are no doubt conspiring on ways for the Falcons to somehow hang 40. But until proved otherwise, I’m taking the under.

OUT THERE: Kyle Pitts and Deebo Samuel, 100+ combined receiving yards

That’s right: Pitts, the Falcons tight end, and Samuel, the Commanders do-it-all receiver, in a single bet.

And one I’m taking the under on.

Pitts is averaging a solid 45 yards per game and nursing a toe injury. Samuel is averaging 44 and, with teammate Terry McLaurin potentially sidelined Sunday, could see even more targets.

Then again: I don’t see Commanders QB Marcus Mariota recreating the efficient performance he put up while filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels last week (15-of-21 for 207 yards). The Falcons actually lead the NFL in passing defense, in terms of yards allowed — and y’all remember what Mariota looked like in a Falcons jersey, right?

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).

