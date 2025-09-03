3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Washington

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Falcons offense have scored 20, 22 and … zero points, respectively, in their first three games. (Rusty Jones/AP)

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’

I’ll take the rap for choosing to predict a blocked field goal , but the offense’s failure to score a single point against the Carolina Panthers is … well, I’ll let you assign fault. But it ain’t mine.

Well folks. We went 1-for-3 again last week.

Odds aren’t great (-170), but you can take ‘em to the bank.

The superstar running back has essentially been the entire Falcons offense of late, getting plenty of carries and catching Michael Penix Jr.’s only touchdown pass of the season.

Again … there aren’t many things that are truly “easy” to predict about how these Falcons will perform week to week. But shutouts are rare in the NFL, Atlanta won’t get blanked again — and if anyone’s gonna score, it’s Bijan Robinson.

Here are a few thoughts ahead of Sunday’s home game against Washington (which brings former Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn, and possibly ex-Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota , to town.)

The Falcons fired their receivers coach after Sunday's dismal performance. Head coach Raheem Morris is fielding questions about Penix's status as the starter. The Atlanta offense has scored 20, 22 and … zero points, respectively, in its first three games. The Commanders defense is surrendering 19 per contest.

As I type this, the football gods are no doubt conspiring on ways for the Falcons to somehow hang 40. But until proved otherwise, I’m taking the under.

OUT THERE: Kyle Pitts and Deebo Samuel, 100+ combined receiving yards

That’s right: Pitts, the Falcons tight end, and Samuel, the Commanders do-it-all receiver, in a single bet.

And one I’m taking the under on.