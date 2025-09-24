Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell did not practice

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who did not play in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers, did not practice on Wednesday.

He suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter of the 22-6 win over the Vikings on Sept. 14. With the bye week coming up, the Falcons are likely inclined to give him two weeks to rehab and hopefully be ready to face the Bills on Monday Night Football on Oct. 13.