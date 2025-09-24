Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ injury report: A.J. Terrell did not practice

Kyle Pitts, James Pearce Jr. limited in practice.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. fights for the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller watches during the second half of an NFL game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, who did not play in the 30-0 loss to the Panthers, did not practice on Wednesday.

He suffered a hamstring injury late in the second quarter of the 22-6 win over the Vikings on Sept. 14. With the bye week coming up, the Falcons are likely inclined to give him two weeks to rehab and hopefully be ready to face the Bills on Monday Night Football on Oct. 13.

Cornerback Dee Alford started against the Panthers and played a strong game.

RELATED
Falcons add kicker, wide receiver to practice squad

Also, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (groin) and running back Nathan Carter (hamstring) did not practice.

Tight end Kyle Pitts (toe), returner Jamal Agnew (groin), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. (groin) and wide receiver Casey Washington (concussion).

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons Panthers Football

Falcons’ Raheem Morris declares that Penix still is team’s quarterback

1h ago

Falcons’ Raheem Morris contends Ike Hilliard’s firing was ‘performance based’

8 Falcons on list of modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Keep Reading

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell out for Sunday vs. Panthers

Falcons’ Brandon Dorlus helped to get the sack party started Sunday

A quick look at Marcus Mariota, who returns Sunday to face the Falcons

Featured

0001339751

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants