With Masters invite in reach, South Georgia golfer up against John Daly II

Mason Howell tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Mason Howell entered the spotlight this summer when he qualified for the U.S. Open.

Howell is set to play in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur on Friday. He tees off against John Daly II, son of 1991 PGA Tour champion John Daly, at 2 p.m.

Brookwood High School (Thomasville) golfer Mason Howell is two wins away from an invitation to the Masters.

The winner plays Saturday in the semifinals against the winner of the Miles Russell-Eric Lee quarterfinal match. Russell is the top-ranked golfer in the American Junior Golf Association.

The U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up receive invitations to play in the Masters Tournament.

The University of Georgia commit qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this summer by medaling at a qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club. He made headlines at the U.S. Open for being the youngest golfer (17) in the field.

Howell, ranked No. 20 in the AJGA, won the individual championship at the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) championship in April while helping his school to its fourth state victory in the past five years.