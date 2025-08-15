Golf

With Masters invite in reach, South Georgia golfer up against John Daly II

Mason Howell entered the spotlight this summer when he qualified for the U.S. Open.
Mason Howell tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Mason Howell tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By
57 minutes ago

Brookwood High School (Thomasville) golfer Mason Howell is two wins away from an invitation to the Masters.

Howell is set to play in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur on Friday. He tees off against John Daly II, son of 1991 PGA Tour champion John Daly, at 2 p.m.

The winner plays Saturday in the semifinals against the winner of the Miles Russell-Eric Lee quarterfinal match. Russell is the top-ranked golfer in the American Junior Golf Association.

The U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up receive invitations to play in the Masters Tournament.

ExploreThree Georgia golfers earn spots in U.S. Open during Piedmont qualifier

The University of Georgia commit qualified for the U.S. Open earlier this summer by medaling at a qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club. He made headlines at the U.S. Open for being the youngest golfer (17) in the field.

Howell, ranked No. 20 in the AJGA, won the individual championship at the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA) championship in April while helping his school to its fourth state victory in the past five years.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

More Stories

The Latest

US Open Golf

With Masters invite in reach, South Georgia golfer up against John Daly II

57m ago

There’s no Scottie-proofing East Lake, but format change will even field

Milton’s Jake Peacock seeking historic three-peat at 104th Georgia Amateur

Keep Reading

QBs stand out on Class A-I public schools preseason all-state team

After transfer from SEC team, former 4-star prospect brings size, speed to KSU

A look at the 10 best high school football games on opening weekend

Featured

Georgia State University students walk across campus. GSU and Georgia's other public colleges will need to make all of their syllabuses public next fall, raising concerns about academic freedom. (Ben Hendren for the AJC/2023)

Georgia professors fear harassment as agency moves to make syllabuses public

Veterans Affairs reassigning Atlanta-area nurses amid major overhaul

At these boiled peanut stands, a Southern tradition steams into the future