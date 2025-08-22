Georgia Tech What we learned from Georgia Tech’s preseason practices Yellow Jackets have shifted their focus to their season opener against Colorado. Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey speaks to members of the press as head coach Brent Key looks on after their first day of football practice on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are developing a game plan for Week 1 opponent Colorado. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Georgia Tech football team wrapped up its preseason work Wednesday, took the day off Thursday and started Friday developing its game plan for Week 1 opponent Colorado. The Yellow Jackets are departing for the Centennial State on Wednesday and will set up camp just north of Denver before playing in Boulder at Folsom Field. Coach Brent Key’s team is a 4-point favorite in its matchup with the Buffaloes, a squad coached by Deion Sanders that went 9-4 a season ago.

Tech and Colorado are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Aug. 29. Explore Georgia Tech to begin prep Friday for season opener against Colorado “I’ve had a blast this camp. I really have. I love coaching this team,” Key said Tuesday on 680 The Fan. “Unique challenges present themselves every year with a new team and a new roster. There’s no momentum from last year. It doesn’t carry over. Everything’s new. To have 27 seniors, which is a rarity nowadays, it’s pretty cool. I’ve had a blast and I’m really, really excited about what I think this football team can be.” With Tech now turning its full attention to Colorado, here’s a look at how the Jackets took shape over the past month and what to expect when the season starts next week: Offense There were some certainties among Tech’s offense at the start of preseason camp in July, but definitely some serious questions as well.

The Jackets will have two new starters on the offensive front. Malachi Carney (6-foot-4, 320 pounds), a transfer from South Alabama, is likely to begin the season at right tackle and Harrison Moore (6-5, 300), a sophomore, will be the new center. Seniors Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge will man the guard spots while Ethan Mackenny resumes his spot at left tackle (where he played more than 500 snaps in 2023) after being in and out of the lineup in 2024 because of injury.