What we learned from Georgia Tech’s preseason practices
Yellow Jackets have shifted their focus to their season opener against Colorado.
Tech defensive back Ahmari Harvey speaks to members of the press as head coach Brent Key looks on after their first day of football practice on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are developing a game plan for Week 1 opponent Colorado. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
The Georgia Tech football team wrapped up its preseason work Wednesday, took the day off Thursday and started Friday developing its game plan for Week 1 opponent Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets are departing for the Centennial State on Wednesday and will set up camp just north of Denver before playing in Boulder at Folsom Field. Coach Brent Key’s team is a 4-point favorite in its matchup with the Buffaloes, a squad coached by Deion Sanders that went 9-4 a season ago.
“I’ve had a blast this camp. I really have. I love coaching this team,” Key said Tuesday on 680 The Fan. “Unique challenges present themselves every year with a new team and a new roster. There’s no momentum from last year. It doesn’t carry over. Everything’s new. To have 27 seniors, which is a rarity nowadays, it’s pretty cool. I’ve had a blast and I’m really, really excited about what I think this football team can be.”
With Tech now turning its full attention to Colorado, here’s a look at how the Jackets took shape over the past month and what to expect when the season starts next week:
Offense
There were some certainties among Tech’s offense at the start of preseason camp in July, but definitely some serious questions as well.
The Jackets will have two new starters on the offensive front. Malachi Carney (6-foot-4, 320 pounds), a transfer from South Alabama, is likely to begin the season at right tackle and Harrison Moore (6-5, 300), a sophomore, will be the new center. Seniors Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge will man the guard spots while Ethan Mackenny resumes his spot at left tackle (where he played more than 500 snaps in 2023) after being in and out of the lineup in 2024 because of injury.
In the backfield, Jamal Haynes will continue to be the featured running back. Redshirt freshman Trelain Maddox and junior Malachi Hosley, the Ivy League’s player of the year at Pennsylvania in 2024, are expected to pick up the slack behind Haynes.
On the outside, veteran wide receiver Malik Rutherford fronts a deep and versatile group that includes Florida International transfers Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson and sophomores Isiah Canion and Bailey Stockton. Three senior tight ends — Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne and Josh Beetham — will be vital to the offensive success both in the run and pass game.
Then, of course, there is Haynes King, the third-year starter at quarterback poised to cap his Tech career with his biggest season yet. His backup, Aaron Philo, is ready and waiting, too, should he be called upon.
First-year coordinator Blake Gideon has strength up the middle with tackle Jordan van den Berg, linebacker Kyle Efford and safety Clayton Powell-Lee. The Jackets also will rely on the play of veterans Ahmari Harvey at cornerback, defensive backs Omar Daniels and Rodney Shelley, linebacker E.J. Lightsey and tackle Jason Moore.
The performance of Tech’s offseason acquisitions, however, will determine just how good the Jackets can be on defense.
Akelo Stone (Mississippi), A.J. Hoffler (Clemson), Matthew Alexander (Central Florida), Ronald Triplette (Texas San Antonio) and Brayden Manley (Mercer) will litter the defensive line two-deep, while Savion Riley (Colorado), Jy Gilmore (Georgia State) and Kelvin Hill (Alabama Birmingham) are among transfers brought in to join the secondary. Tech needs them all to play at a high level.
Kicker Aidan Birr begins his third season as the team’s starter. Tech added Marshall Nichols, a transfer from Nevada-Las Vegas, to do the punting.
Getting that duo the ball will be either Will Benton, an SMU transfer, or Ronnie Thomas, a Kennesaw State transfer, who have continue to battle for the starting long snapper job.
Special-teams coordinator Tim Salem would not reveal who would return kickoffs or punts for the Jackets, but Shelley and Stockton both served as primary punt returners for Tech last season, and Patterson did so for FIU as well.