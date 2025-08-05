Georgia Tech’s Jamal Haynes on watch lists for two national awards

In 2023, Jamal Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during preseason camp and went on to become the Yellow Jackets' first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Running back named to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Running back named to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes added two honors to his preseason accolades Monday when he was named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

First awarded in 1967, the Walter Camp Player of the Year award is one of college football’s oldest honors. Haynes is one of 46 players on the watch list.

A senior, Haynes enters the 2025 season as the first Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, Haynes recorded 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving) en route to earning all-ACC recognition for the second consecutive year.

As a sophomore in 2023, Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during preseason camp and went on to become the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. His 1,257 all-purpose yards in ’23 ( 1,059 rushing, 151 receiving and 47 on kickoff returns) included 128 in the Gasparilla Bowl, where he was voted MVP in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-17 win.

Haynes received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May and is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, and was a preseason all-ACC selection.