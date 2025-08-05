Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s Jamal Haynes on watch lists for two national awards

Running back named to watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.
In 2023, Jamal Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during preseason camp and went on to become the Yellow Jackets' first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

In 2023, Jamal Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during preseason camp and went on to become the Yellow Jackets' first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
50 minutes ago

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes added two honors to his preseason accolades Monday when he was named to the watch lists for the Doak Walker Award and the Walter Camp Player of the Year award.

The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding running back.

First awarded in 1967, the Walter Camp Player of the Year award is one of college football’s oldest honors. Haynes is one of 46 players on the watch list.

A senior, Haynes enters the 2025 season as the first Tech running back to rush for at least 900 yards in back-to-back seasons since Jonathan Dwyer in 2008 and 2009. As a junior in 2024, Haynes recorded 1,110 total yards from scrimmage (944 rushing, 166 receiving) and 12 touchdowns (nine rushing, three receiving) en route to earning all-ACC recognition for the second consecutive year.

As a sophomore in 2023, Haynes moved from wide receiver to running back during preseason camp and went on to become the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard rusher in six years. His 1,257 all-purpose yards in ’23 ( 1,059 rushing, 151 receiving and 47 on kickoff returns) included 128 in the Gasparilla Bowl, where he was voted MVP in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-17 win.

Haynes received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in May and is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, and was a preseason all-ACC selection.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech vs. Miami

Georgia Tech’s Jamal Haynes on watch lists for two national awards

50m ago

Georgia Tech calling for ‘whiteout’ against Clemson

1h ago

Georgia Tech’s defense to feature retooled front

Keep Reading

Georgia Tech running back: ‘Y’all will get the full Jamal Haynes this year’

Georgia Tech counting on big season from second-year back Trelain Maddox

Top 10 WRs in Georgia high school football list includes 4 UGA commits

Featured

Kemp talks Senate bid
ANALYSIS

Kemp’s latest gamble: A blank-slate Senate candidate with big stakes

Waymos haven’t caused crashes in Atlanta so far, but some are getting confused

Amazon’s data center division pays $270M to buy sprawling Georgia property