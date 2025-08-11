Georgia Tech Georgia Tech’s Haynes King often spends nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium during preseason camp Senior looking to increase improvement, block out external distractions. Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King attempts a pass during their first spring football practice at Georgia Tech, Tuesday, March, 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

It’s not uncommon for college football coaches, especially assistant coaches or graduate assistants, to find themselves sleeping in their office or somewhere inside the football stadium of the program that employs them. A cot or an air mattress, a mini fridge and a microwave, a shower in the team’s locker room — not much else is needed for the staff member who happens to be working late into the night before having to be up at dawn, or earlier, to do it all over again. But for the team’s starting quarterback to pull that sort of lifestyle? Maybe not as typical.

“Haynes is leaving his house right now,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key on Saturday during his news conference when he caught a glimpse of Haynes King leaving Bobby Dodd Stadium. The statement wasn’t wholly a metaphor. King, 24, has often been spending his nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium during Tech’s preseason practice, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. He said after each season, he has taken a step back and looked for areas in which he can improve. This preseason, King said he felt one way to do that was to block out as much external noise as he could while increasing his focus on strengthening his game by spending as much time at the team facility as possible. So after a full day of preseason work, when King finds himself studying film or the playbook late into the night, he’ll opt to find a spot to get some shut-eye inside the stadium instead of returning to his own residence.

“I always shy away a little bit from comparing to certain individual guys. Been very fortunate to coach a lot of good ones. I’ll say this, (King) is as dedicated of a quarterback that I’ve ever worked with,” Tech quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke said Monday.