Weekend Predictions: Georgia handles Marshall, Georgia Tech wins at Colorado
Weekend Predictions returns with college football spreads, storylines and surprises.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks to cornerback Ellis Robinson during a spring practice. Smart is 1-4-1 against the spread at home when favored by 35 points or more, according to the OddsShark database. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Listen, I don’t want to make excuses, but you’ve got to remember that I make my picks against the spread before all the injury information comes out. Lines move against my side between publishing time and game time and, besides, my dog ate my homework.
(Sorry, Brooklyn. Maybe I should let her make my picks.)
After starting with three winning seasons in a row, Weekend Predictions is on a three-year losing streak picking games against the spread. I’ve still got a .525 winning percentage over six seasons. That’s just good enough to beat the house edge at sportsbooks.
I’m clinging to that as a shield against crushing self-doubt.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it would be “presumptuous” for him to say that more than one quarterback will play against the Thundering Herd. It seems Smart didn’t want to give the impression that he’s counting on a blowout victory. I know who is counting on that: Bulldogs fans who are going to take their team and confidently give the points.
Well, here is a stat from the OddsShark database for those people to ponder: Smart is 1-4-1 against the spread at home when favored by 35 points or more. Plus, he’s breaking in a new(ish) quarterback, Gunner Stockton. My mind is telling me that pretty much every good player from Marshall’s 2024 Sun Belt champion transferred, but my heart desires the big home ‘dog. Give me the Thundering Herd and the points.
New(ish) Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton attends SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
The Sanders Family Show isn’t over at Colorado. Shedeur and Shilo left for the NFL (Shedeur made Cleveland’s roster while the Bucs cut Shilo). But Deion Sanders Jr. is in Boulder still to chronicle the team for the 600,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. Making this team look good might be the hardest job in the family.
The best Colorado player from last season, Travis Hunter, was drafted No. 2 overall in the NFL draft by the Jaguars. The Buffaloes are relying on transfers to fill a lot of holes. It will be an electric atmosphere in Boulder for a Friday night game on ESPN, but the Yellow Jackets are accustomed to big games under the lights. Tech is the pick.
Georgia State coach Dell McGee took over in February 2024 after Shawn Elliott’s unexpected departure to South Carolina. At least the Panthers had a normal offseason this year. … Wait, what’s that? GSU added 77 (!) new players to the roster? It’s difficult to get a read on the Panthers, but they were OK as road underdogs (1-3-2 ATS) last season under the circumstances. I’m taking the Panthers and the points with the belief that McGee will have them ready to compete.
Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton announced in November that longtime coach Brian Bohannon resigned. After Bohannon publicly disputed Overton’s claim that he resigned, Overton said he’d fired him after all. Luckily for KSU, Overton doesn’t have anything to do with coaching the team. New Owls coach Jerry Mack had success as head coach at North Carolina Central and should help liven KSU’s passing game. I like the Owls with the points.
Critics accused Buckeyes coach Ryan Day of buying a national championship after his program spent big on NIL for last year’s roster. Day should do business like Smart and turn down players who are chasing money before losing his opening game of the College Football Playoff. Celebrated Texas QB Arch Manning lit up Mississippi State at home in his second start. It’s too much to expect him to do it to Ohio State at The Horseshoe in his third start. The Buckeyes cover.
The worst part about Miami’s chronic underachieving is that the “’Canes are back!” jokes are so worn out that I had to slip one in through the backdoor. The first 10-win season in seven years was enough for the Hurricanes get the benefit of the doubt. They won’t get it from me. I was there when coach Mario Cristobal gave away a game to Tech by refusing to have his team kneel, and when Jackets QB Haynes King battered the ‘Canes with one good shoulder last season. Notre Dame is the pick.
Tech head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King celebrate after defeating Miami 28-23 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
ESPN reports that, in January, Alabama strength coach David Ballou lit into the team’s players with an “earsplitting tirade meant to set the tone for Year 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer.” DeBoer’s decision to have an assistant yell at players should alleviate concerns among Crimson Tide fans that he’s too nice for the job. After Florida State finished 2-10 last season, coach Mike Norvell hired ex-Auburn coach Gus Malzahn to call the offensive plays. That should fix things. I’m backing Bama to cover.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney once threatened to quit his job if schools ever started paying players. Schools are paying players now, but Swinney loves his guys so much that he decided to honor his $115 million contract despite his moral objections to players earning more of their value. LSU is 1-2 ATS as a road ‘dog with coach Brian Kelly, including 0-2 against teams not coached by Billy Napier. Make it 1-3 after Clemson covers the spread.
Virginia Tech (+7½) vs. No. 13 South Carolina (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
The last time expectations were this high for South Carolina, it turned out that Steve Spurrier cared more about golfing than his job. The Gamecocks were ranked No. 9 before the 2014 season and finished 7-6. Shane Beamer’s squad beat four ranked teams during a six-game win streak to end the 2024 regular season. They were 4-2 ATS as favorites. I like the Gamecocks to cover.
Syracuse (+13½) vs. No. 24 Tennessee (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
The expansion of the CFP from four teams to 12 meant that second-tier SEC coaches such as Josh Heupel finally had a chance to make it. The Volunteers drew a road game at Ohio State in the first round, and the Buckeyes beat them even worse than Georgia does every year. Naturally, Heupel’s bosses gave him a contract extension. Tennessee’s defense is too good for the Orange now that gunslinging QB Kyle McCord is gone. I’m taking the Vols and giving the points.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel (left) and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Tennessee 31-17 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Auburn took a reputational hit by hiring Hugh Freeze, who infamously called an escort service on his school-issued phone at Ole Miss in between tweeting Bible verses. That came out after Freeze trashed predecessor Houston Nutt as part of an elaborate lie to dissuade Freeze’s players from transferring. If you’re going to hire a guy like Freeze, at least be sure he can still coach. He’s 11-14 in two seasons at Auburn with another mediocre (at best) season on the horizon. Baylor is my pick.