Michael Cunningham Weekend Predictions: Georgia handles Marshall, Georgia Tech wins at Colorado Weekend Predictions returns with college football spreads, storylines and surprises. Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks to cornerback Ellis Robinson during a spring practice. Smart is 1-4-1 against the spread at home when favored by 35 points or more, according to the OddsShark database. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Listen, I don’t want to make excuses, but you’ve got to remember that I make my picks against the spread before all the injury information comes out. Lines move against my side between publishing time and game time and, besides, my dog ate my homework. (Sorry, Brooklyn. Maybe I should let her make my picks.)

After starting with three winning seasons in a row, Weekend Predictions is on a three-year losing streak picking games against the spread. I’ve still got a .525 winning percentage over six seasons. That’s just good enough to beat the house edge at sportsbooks. I’m clinging to that as a shield against crushing self-doubt. Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it Marshall (+39½) at No. 5 Georgia Georgia coach Kirby Smart said it would be “presumptuous” for him to say that more than one quarterback will play against the Thundering Herd. It seems Smart didn’t want to give the impression that he’s counting on a blowout victory. I know who is counting on that: Bulldogs fans who are going to take their team and confidently give the points. Well, here is a stat from the OddsShark database for those people to ponder: Smart is 1-4-1 against the spread at home when favored by 35 points or more. Plus, he’s breaking in a new(ish) quarterback, Gunner Stockton. My mind is telling me that pretty much every good player from Marshall’s 2024 Sun Belt champion transferred, but my heart desires the big home ‘dog. Give me the Thundering Herd and the points.

New(ish) Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton attends SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)