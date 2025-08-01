Atlanta Braves

Offensive trend continues for Braves in 3-2 loss to Reds

The club is averaging just over three runs in games following a 10-plus-run performance.
Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, shown here in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, held the Cincinnati Reds in check until the sixth inning on Friday afternoon. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Credit: AP

Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, shown here in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, held the Cincinnati Reds in check until the sixth inning on Friday afternoon. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
By
1 hour ago

CINCINNATI — Starting pitcher Bryce Elder surrendered two runs in 6⅔ innings — and another scored on a home run off a reliever — but the Braves suffered a 3-2 loss to the Reds on Friday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

The club is averaging just over three runs per game on days where the team scored at least 10 the night before.

Elder held the Reds in check until the sixth inning, when singles from Will Benson and Matt McLain — the latter of which came with two outs — gave the club a 1-0 lead.

ExploreHere’s the grade ESPN gives the struggling Braves on their trade deadline

The Reds added to their advantage a frame later, as a leadoff walk from Elder and two-out home run off reliever Dylan Dodd extended the Braves’ deficit to three runs. The club pulled Elder with two outs after the right-hander threw only 83 pitches, and the Reds immediately cashed in.

The Braves tallied seven hits against the Reds, but their struggles with runners in scoring position continued. The club finished 1-for-9 in those situations.

ExploreBraves-Reds MLB Speedway Classic expected to break attendance record

A leadoff walk by Marcell Ozuna followed by consecutive singles by Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a fighting chance in the ninth inning, but Reds reliever Emilio Pagán struck out Eli Whit and got Luke Williams to hit into a sacrifice fly and Jurickson Profar to ground out to close the game.

The club will try to take the series at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the inaugural Speedway Classic, played at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

More Stories

The Latest

Braves Report: Look behind, look ahead

58m ago

Offensive trend continues for Braves in 3-2 loss to Reds

1h ago

Area around Bristol Speedway buzzing ahead of Braves’ historic visit

1h ago

Keep Reading

Here’s the grade ESPN gives the struggling Braves on their trade deadline

2h ago

Braves pitching struggles again, Braves lose again Friday in Texas

Braves win 12-11 slugfest over Reds, join rare company with big 8th inning

Featured

Georgia Power has proposed a massive fleet expansion. It includes lots of gas

Georgia Power’s massive data center expansion includes a lot of gas

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute