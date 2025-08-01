Offensive trend continues for Braves in 3-2 loss to Reds

Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder, shown here in Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, held the Cincinnati Reds in check until the sixth inning on Friday afternoon. (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

CINCINNATI — Starting pitcher Bryce Elder surrendered two runs in 6⅔ innings — and another scored on a home run off a reliever — but the Braves suffered a 3-2 loss to the Reds on Friday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Elder held the Reds in check until the sixth inning, when singles from Will Benson and Matt McLain — the latter of which came with two outs — gave the club a 1-0 lead.

The Reds added to their advantage a frame later, as a leadoff walk from Elder and two-out home run off reliever Dylan Dodd extended the Braves’ deficit to three runs. The club pulled Elder with two outs after the right-hander threw only 83 pitches, and the Reds immediately cashed in.

The Braves tallied seven hits against the Reds, but their struggles with runners in scoring position continued. The club finished 1-for-9 in those situations.

A leadoff walk by Marcell Ozuna followed by consecutive singles by Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies gave the Braves a fighting chance in the ninth inning, but Reds reliever Emilio Pagán struck out Eli Whit and got Luke Williams to hit into a sacrifice fly and Jurickson Profar to ground out to close the game.