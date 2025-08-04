Grayson coach: 2024 title team ‘didn’t get tired of doing the small things’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Grayson coach Santavious Bryant, whose team is the defending Class 6A champion. Hired in 2023, Bryant has led the Rams to 11-3 and 14-1 finishes in his two seasons.
1. What was the legacy of Grayson’s 2024 championship team?
“The legacy was being able to fight through all types of adversity and weathering storms. We lost that first week (to Collins Hill 20-19) and had to respond against Thompson and won in overtime (against Alabama’s eventual Class 7A champion 15-14 on a two-point conversion). “Then we were able to go 30-plus days without playing games (from Sept. 20 to Oct. 24 because of a Rockdale County chemical plant fire that disrupted the schedule) and stayed focused, keeping the goal in mind, not knowing when the next game would be and still putting in the work. They handled that situation like pros, better than I thought when you’ve got teenage kids. A lot of times when you don’t have anything to look forward to, you lose interest. They kept wanting to get better. They didn’t get tired of doing the small things.” (Grayson won its final 14 games and avenged the Collins Hill loss with a 38-14 victory in the quarterfinals.)
2. What’s the outlook for this year’s team?
“This team is going to be like every year. It’s a new team. We do return a good bit (nine starters out of 22), but at the same time, we’ve got some guys that don’t have as much experience as the others. The goal is to grow up during our out-of-region schedule against some tough opponents from throughout the Southeast (Grayson will play Thompson again, plus North Carolina power Mallard Creek and nationally ranked Rabun Gap, along with Collins Hill, before region play.) We’ll work to have it together by region and make a state-championship run again. This team is its own team, and they’re trying to leave their own legacy and continue to raise a standard.” (Bryant said his linebackers are the most experienced and proven, and the offensive line and secondary will have more players taking on larger roles this season.)
3. Your most well-known player is Tyler Atkinson, a five-star linebacker who recently committed to Texas. You also have the top-rated senior quarterback in Georgia, Travis Burgess. What lesser-known Grayson player perhaps does not get enough attention?
“One guy I would say is Jonathan Stafford. He’s one of the best wide receivers in the state, and I think he’s going to show people this year once they put the ball down and start playing. He’s a kid with elite top-end speed and route running and an elite competitor. He’s definitely one that doesn’t get talked about as much as others.” (Stafford was limited to five games last season but returned for the state championship game and had seven receptions for 41 yards. He committed to Western Kentucky in June.)
4. You got the Grayson job in 2023 at age 28. What is the best advice someone gave you that helped you as a first-time head coach?
“One of the best I received was ‘You’re walking into the biggest class and one of the best jobs in the state of Georgia, but just be you and go in and take it over. That was from Mike Collins. I took that to mean don’t worry about who you play. Get it done.” (Collins was Bryant’s high school coach at Wheeler. He is now head coach at River Ridge.)