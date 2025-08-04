Grayson coach: 2024 title team ‘didn’t get tired of doing the small things’

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Grayson coach Santavious Bryant, whose team is the defending Class 6A champion . Hired in 2023, Bryant has led the Rams to 11-3 and 14-1 finishes in his two seasons.

“The legacy was being able to fight through all types of adversity and weathering storms. We lost that first week (to Collins Hill 20-19) and had to respond against Thompson and won in overtime (against Alabama’s eventual Class 7A champion 15-14 on a two-point conversion). “Then we were able to go 30-plus days without playing games (from Sept. 20 to Oct. 24 because of a Rockdale County chemical plant fire that disrupted the schedule) and stayed focused, keeping the goal in mind, not knowing when the next game would be and still putting in the work. They handled that situation like pros, better than I thought when you’ve got teenage kids. A lot of times when you don’t have anything to look forward to, you lose interest. They kept wanting to get better. They didn’t get tired of doing the small things.” (Grayson won its final 14 games and avenged the Collins Hill loss with a 38-14 victory in the quarterfinals.)

2. What’s the outlook for this year’s team?

“This team is going to be like every year. It’s a new team. We do return a good bit (nine starters out of 22), but at the same time, we’ve got some guys that don’t have as much experience as the others. The goal is to grow up during our out-of-region schedule against some tough opponents from throughout the Southeast (Grayson will play Thompson again, plus North Carolina power Mallard Creek and nationally ranked Rabun Gap, along with Collins Hill, before region play.) We’ll work to have it together by region and make a state-championship run again. This team is its own team, and they’re trying to leave their own legacy and continue to raise a standard.” (Bryant said his linebackers are the most experienced and proven, and the offensive line and secondary will have more players taking on larger roles this season.)

3. Your most well-known player is Tyler Atkinson, a five-star linebacker who recently committed to Texas. You also have the top-rated senior quarterback in Georgia, Travis Burgess. What lesser-known Grayson player perhaps does not get enough attention?