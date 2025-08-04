Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Kaleb McGary signs two-year, $30 million extension

The starting right tackle was in the final year of a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary speaks to the media after the first practice of training camp was over on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary speaks to the media after the first practice of training camp was over on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
2 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary signed a two-year contract extension Monday, the team announced. The extension is worth $30 million, according to McGary’s agent Collin Roberts.

McGary, 30, was set to become a free agent after the completion of the 2025 season. He’s now under contract through the 2027 season.

A first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2019, McGary shared that his biggest focal points during the offseason were increasing his strength, size and speed. He aimed to make his reactions more efficient so pass rushers could not immediately blow by him.

ExploreFalcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Feeling really good about where we’re at as a team’

McGary, 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, was in the final year of a three-year, $34.5 million contract.

“There’s nothing really going on, just worrying about this year first,” McGary said recently. “You’ll never find somebody more willing to be paid in all your life, trust me. Honestly, I’m not really worried about it. I’m worried about the season and know if I don’t do my job well enough, then there’s not much reason to worry about it.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons First Day of Training Camp

Falcons’ Kaleb McGary signs two-year, $30 million extension

2h ago

Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Feeling really good about where we’re at as a team’

2h ago

First-round draft pick Jalon Walker returns to Falcons practice

Keep Reading

Falcons center Ryan Neuzil’s sprinting skills pay off with new contract

Five things we learned from the Falcons’ first practices at training camp

Falcons not sure if receiver Darnell Mooney will be ready for season opener

Featured

Amazon data center

Amazon’s data center division pays $270M to buy sprawling Georgia property

First Liberty family’s contributions flowed to at least 38 states

Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia