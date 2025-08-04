Falcons’ Kaleb McGary signs two-year, $30 million extension

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary signed a two-year contract extension Monday, the team announced. The extension is worth $30 million, according to McGary’s agent Collin Roberts.
McGary, 30, was set to become a free agent after the completion of the 2025 season. He’s now under contract through the 2027 season.
A first-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2019, McGary shared that his biggest focal points during the offseason were increasing his strength, size and speed. He aimed to make his reactions more efficient so pass rushers could not immediately blow by him.
McGary, 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, was in the final year of a three-year, $34.5 million contract.
“There’s nothing really going on, just worrying about this year first,” McGary said recently. “You’ll never find somebody more willing to be paid in all your life, trust me. Honestly, I’m not really worried about it. I’m worried about the season and know if I don’t do my job well enough, then there’s not much reason to worry about it.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
