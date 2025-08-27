State Sports Report Expect adversity: Georgia State gears up for fast-paced Ole Miss The Panthers, with 67 new faces on the roster, will learn a lot about themselves in Saturday’s season opener. Although the opposition this weekend is stiff and Georgia State enters the game against Ole Miss as a 35-point underdog, second-year coach Dell McGee is eager to see how his team reacts to the difficult circumstances. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Georgia State football team’s journey of self-discovery begins this weekend. The Panthers, with 67 new faces on the roster, will learn a lot about themselves in Saturday’s season opener on the road at Ole Miss, one of the top teams in the SEC.

Although the opposition is stiff and Georgia State enters the game as a 35-point underdog, second-year coach Dell McGee is eager to see how his team reacts to the difficult circumstances. Can abundance of new faces help redirect the Georgia State football program? “We have a chance to find out who we are as Panthers, and that’s the biggest thing we’re looking for as a staff, just creating what our identity will be, how our kids will play to the standard, and how they respond to adversity,” McGee said. Kickoff will be at 7:45 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. It can be heard locally on WRAS-FM 88.5 or the Georgia State sports app. “There will be a lot of adversity in this game,” McGee said. “There will be a lot of growing moments for our players and coaches, and we’re really just looking forward to going into Oxford and competing and putting our best foot forward.”

Former UGA running back shows promise at Georgia State No. 21-ranked Ole Miss had to replace 20 starters and 64 lettermen from last season’s 10-win team that ranked among the nation’s best all-around teams. On offense, the Rebels set school records in total yards, yards per play, passing yards and led the nation in passing efficiency and were second in total offense (526.5 yards). On defense they ranked No. 1 in the nation in points allowed, tackles for loss and sacks, and were second in scoring defense (14.4 points).

The GSU defense will be under the gun from the start because of the tempo at which Ole Miss plays. The Rebels take 14-16 seconds to run a play, a fast pace that can cause confusion and mix-ups. “It’s very hard to replicate their tempo, but that is the key to the drill for us to be successful,” McGee said. “It’s all going to be about what we do on first down on defense. If they can have a negative play or we can hold them to 3 (yards) or less, the tempo will kind of slow down. Our expectation is to see a lot of speed.” New coordinator brings ‘best energy’ to Georgia State’s evolving defense Inside linebacker Josiah Robinson said, “They’ve got a lot of new people coming in, as every team does. We’re just trying to focus on their team as a whole.” The GSU offense is again led by quarterback Christian Veilleux, who will work behind a bigger line this season. The lack of size was an issue throughout the 2024 season, as the offense ran for only 133.3 yards per game and allowed 22 sacks. “It’s obvious when you look at us, we’re way bigger than last year,” Veilleux said. “That’s just a number on a scale, but I think the guys have what it takes internally to play hard, play physical. It makes me feel good to have some big guys up front.”