Atlanta Braves Braves score nine runs in fourth to stun Mets in one of season’s best wins An Atlanta Braves with an All-Star logo on it is shown next to a glove during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park, Monday, May 5, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 4-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

NEW YORK – One wouldn’t believe it unless they watched it unfold. The 2025 Braves, mired in so much inadequacy, seemed torpedoing towards another lifeless loss until a seismic shift occurred over the course of just three outs. The Braves were down 6-0 after three innings. Their starter Carlos Carrasco, recently acquired to eat innings, was full; he consumed just two. The offense, meanwhile, has been markedly improved in the second half but still isn’t striking fear in pitchers like it’s 2023. And the Mets had All-Star southpaw David Peterson starting - on National Left Handers Day, nonetheless.

Lo and behold, the Braves summoned the spirits of seasons past. They concocted a nine-run fourth inning that concluded with boos so thunderous that the earlier storm, which delayed the game 95 minutes, felt feeble. When the chaos subsided, the Braves had defeated the Mets 11-6 at Citi Field in a victory that easily ranks among the season’s finest. And the result dealt a blow to the reeling Mets, who’ve lost 12 of 14 and are clinging to the National League’s final wild card spot. The Braves have had an assemblage of awful losses. They have 28 one-run defeats. They’ve blown leads. They’ve seen rallies squandered. This hasn’t just been a poor season in the win-loss column; it’s often unfolded in excruciating fashion. The memorable wins are much fewer, which must make Wednesday so sweet. What a delightful surprise.

As for the anatomy of this borderline miracle: The Braves sent 12 to the plate in the fourth. They had four hits and drew five walks. They had two extra-base hits that produced seven runs. Peterson faced seven hitters before he was mercifully removed.

Catcher Sean Murphy walked twice, including the first one that started the madness. Outfielder Jurickson Profar had a bases-clearing double, his third hit of the evening already. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna had his first of two hits, a single, before homering in the sixth. The grandest highlight: Outfielder Michael Harris II, a changed hitter in the season’s second half, had two hits in the frame. The Braves had pulled within 6-5 before Harris blasted a go-ahead grand slam off reliever Reed Garrett. Harris’ swing capped a nine-run explosion. Peterson was charged six runs in 3-1/3 innings of work. Garrett was charged with the other three. A line of Braves relievers prevented the Mets from closing the gap. The team that had scored double-digit runs twice since June 14 finished Wednesday by producing 11 unanswered (across only two innings). The second-half offensive renaissance is real. It won’t propel the Braves into the postseason, that’s just too steep a deficit to realistically overcome, but it’s welcomed for anyone seeking optimism entering the winter. The Braves are averaging 7.6 runs over their past five games. They’ve scored 127 runs in 25 games since the All-Star break, second in the NL behind only the Padres (128).