Atlanta Braves Braves' Matt Olson 'epitomizes' heart and hustle with latest honor Atlanta's All-Star first baseman was one of 30 award recipients.

Each season, former MLB athletes select 30 players — one from each club — to be named winners of the Heart and Hustle Award. The honor is presented to those who “exemplify a true passion for the game,” according to MLB. And this year, the Braves’ recipient is a player who is so invested in the game that he has not missed an opportunity to compete in over 732 contests — first baseman Matt Olson. The 31-year-old received the acknowledgment Tuesday before the club’s 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

"It's special to get awards like that," Olson said during batting practice. "I try to play the game the right way and come out here and compete the right way." Olson has provided a steady presence in a lineup decimated with injuries over the past two seasons. He is one of two Braves — along with Ozzie Albies — to appear in every game this year and was the only player in MLB to play in all 162 contests in both 2023 and 2024. He also is MLB's active iron man — holding the longest active streak for consecutive games played — and shows up to the ballpark every day expecting to see his name in the lineup.

"I think (the Braves) have had a good thing here, even before I got here, as far as doing the right work, playing as often as you can," said Olson, who joined the Braves in 2022 after a five-player trade. "I just seamlessly fit in with that. It's such a storied franchise, and the tradition here precedes me."

Being a reliable player is an asset Olson learned early on from his dad, Scott, and his high school baseball coach at Parkview, Chan Brown. But he really began to understand the importance of posting every day after witnessing how now-Rangers infielder Marcus Semien reacted when coming up with the Athletics organization. Olson previously said Semien would "throw a fit" if anyone tried to give him a day off. And while the pragmatic Olson never throws a tantrum in front of the Braves' decision-makers, he does bring a similar mentality to his hometown club. "He epitomizes what that (award) is all about," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "He's a pleasure for me to manage because you know he's going to show up. He just comes in every day prepared to play. He's very consistent in his work and his attitude. He expects to play every day." Olson is not known for his loud presence — at least in front of the media — but he always is willing to pour into others. He is the type of person who will jokingly chirp a younger player for using an old, ratty-looking backpack before gifting him a new one.

But his authenticity is part of what quickly endeared Olson to his teammates after the unexpected trade over three years ago. He does not crave the spotlight but works hard to put himself in a place that warrants it. Braves outfielder Eli White called Olson a "huge role model" and shared that he is someone "we can all learn from." "I've learned a lot from just watching him go about his business," White said. "He's a guy that, you can always pick his brain. He's super open to talk about it. He's not necessarily going to go out of his way to talk to you about things, but he's an open book if you need some advice." Olson began his professional career immediately after graduating high school, and he was lucky enough to encounter veterans who were willing to guide him (as well as the other young A's, including Matt Chapman, who was the Giants' recipient of the award). And now, he's paying it forward for his hometown Braves.