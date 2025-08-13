Braves’ Chris Sale handles first rehab assignment with Stripers

In his first rehab appearance since cracking two ribs while diving for a ground ball June 18, Sale threw 40 pitches, 23 for strikes. Mostly throwing fastballs, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner had some command issues with two walks against the Louisville Bats. But for a first time pitching against live competition in almost two months, Sale was satisfied with the appearance against the Louisville Bats.

As he rehabs a rib cage injury, Braves ace Chris Sale successfully negotiated a significant step in the process Tuesday as he threw two innings for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

“Command was not great, but first time back after a while, so overall I’d say a step in the right direction,” Sale said.

While he is able to be activated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 19, it’s likely the first of possibly three rehab starts before Sale rejoins the Braves. There is yet more rust to knock off and endurance to build up.

“Yanked some pitches and just kind of left some stuff up, but again, this is why we do (rehab),” he said. “You go from bullpens to live BPs, and then facing some competition is definitely the next step.”

Aside from the two walks, Sale gave up three hits, all singles, and struck out two. He allowed one run, in the second. The Bats’ leadoff hitter, Connor Joe, reached base with a softly hit infield single after Sale had used the automated ball-strike system to successfully overturn a ball call. After the base hit, Sale was seen smirking and laughing toward the Stripers dugout.