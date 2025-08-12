Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. solid in Part 1 of his tuneup for regular season Kirk Cousins might play in second exhibition game Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (right) might play in Atlanta's second exhibition game. Starting QB Michael Penix Jr. is throwing during joint practice with the Titans but isn't expected to play in an exhibition game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — For Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the joint practices this week against the Titans will be his tuneup for the regular season. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said that Penix will not play in the exhibition game against the Titans on Friday, but they will consider playing backup quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“I wouldn’t rule them out both completely,” Morris said Tuesday. “Mike for sure, Kirk we’ll talk about, but that’s probably likely the same prospect for next week.” Explore Falcons injury report: Clark Phillips III out with rib injury It was pointed out to Morris the Bengals played quarterback Joe Burrow for 15 snaps in their exhibition opener, while the Falcons are set to going to the regular season with Penix not playing in the exhibition season. “They’ve changed this year because they’ve had a couple of slow starts,” Morris said. “I think (Bengals coach) Zac Taylor changed his philosophy based on that this year.” The Bengals started 0-3, finished strong, but missed the playoffs. The Falcons started 6-2 before collapsing late as Cousins tried to play while injured.

So, the practices against the Titans are Penix’s tuneup for the season. They’ll practice again Wednesday.

He started strong Tuesday by hitting wide receiver Casey Washington and a deep pass for a touchdown. In the second period of 11-on-11 play, Penix missed a short pass out to the right that was intended for Drake London, followed by a intermediate miss and another pass on a breaking route that was behind London. He was 1-for-4 in period 10. Penix heated up the rest of the way as he completed 9 of 10 passes as the Falcons appeared to move the ball at will against the Titans. Explore Read more about the Falcons Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was impressed when Penix scrambled to avoid a sack and then found tight end Kyle Pitts for a completion. “We let him get out of the pocket,” Simmons said. “He felt me coming from the backside B-gap. Him being able to run and throw on the run, things of that nature.”

Simmons won his share of battles and would have had at least two sacks if the teams were tackling to the ground. “He’s got a lot of talent,” Simmons said. “He’s a good young quarterback. I watched him, of course, when he was at (the University of) Washington.” The Titans didn’t scout Penix to get ready for the joint practices. “I haven’t watched much tape of him, especially in the (exhibition games),” Simmons said, “and I don’t really play him, but (Tuesday) he showed a lot of him being able to get the ball out even under pressure. I think he’s got a bright future.”

Titans defensive tackle Timmy Horne, who was with the Falcons in 2022-23, said he was impressed, too. “The kid has a strong arm,” Horne said. “Real good guy.” Last season, the Falcons didn’t play Cousins in the exhibition games when he was the starter. Cousins, who was coming off an Achilles surgery, wanted to play to test things. Penix, who was the backup, played 24 snaps in the opening exhibition game against the Dolphins on Aug. 9, 2024. Quarterbacks Easton Stick and Emory Jones played in the exhibition opener Friday against the Lions.

The Falcons and the Titans practiced hard, and there weren’t any fights. “It’s still football,” Simmons said. “Fights happen at practice. It’s all about how you line back up and play football. With these guys, there wasn’t really no extra stuff. We were just on both sides. Coach Raheem was doing a helluva job getting his guys back in the huddle. He was running out there on the field. “At the end of the day, guys know what it is when you’re not there taking no cheap shots and things of that nature. That’s what it’s all about, getting good work.” Simmons, who played at Mississippi State in the SEC, said he enjoyed working mostly against Falcons All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom. Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons would have had at least two sacks if the Titans and Falcons were tackling to the ground. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)