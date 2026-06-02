SEC, Big Ten jointly announce opposition to Protect College Sports Act

The SEC and Big Ten announced joint opposition to the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act on Tuesday, just six days after its introduction. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The SEC and Big Ten released a joint statement on Tuesday evening that states the two conferences will not support the Protect College Sports Act in its current form.

Congressional assistance in the bid to fix college sports could be headed back to the drawing board.

A hearing on Capitol Hill will be held Wednesday, with former Alabama coach Nick Saban, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua and Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould set to speak in front of the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee just one week after the bill’s introduction.

“The Big Ten Conference and the Southeastern Conference support a sustainable national framework for college sports — one with an effective transfer portal, clear eligibility standards, and protections and benefits for student-athletes,” the two conferences wrote. “While we appreciate the leadership of Senators Cruz and Cantwell in pursuing these shared goals, we do not support the Protect College Sports Act as drafted.

“The bill leaves critical issues unresolved. It does not meaningfully preempt the patchwork of state laws or provide the protections needed to make and enforce consistent rules, both essential to long-term stability in college athletics. It also shifts ongoing rulemaking to Congress, limiting the ability to adapt quickly as the landscape evolves.”

The proposed bill, written by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), was introduced to Congress last Wednesday. It was also formed shortly after a vote on the SCORE Act was canceled and removed from consideration after the Congressional Black Caucus came out against the legislation.