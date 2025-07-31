Georgia Bulldogs Vegas insider makes case for why Georgia football could go unbeaten Brad Powers of ‘Bet the Board’ podcast has UGA as one of five teams favored in every game it will play in 2025. Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com The Georgia Bulldogs, shown here participating in the Dawg Walk before the 2023 season opener, are a young team in 2025. They have a lot to prove, especially to an ever-skeptical national media. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

ATHENS — Georgia faces a lot more questions entering the 2025 season than in recent years. Not just at quarterback, where Gunner Stockton likely will take over, or at wide receiver, where Georgia has again turned to the transfer portal in an effort to boost the position.

Even traditional strengths such as the offensive and defensive lines face a level of uncertainty and scrutiny than they have since the pre-championship days. And yet, according to one prominent betting expert, Georgia is still favored in every game it will play in 2025. Including against foils Texas and Alabama. Brad Powers of "Bet the Board" podcast has Georgia as one of five teams favored in every game it will play in 2025. The other four are Arizona State, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Per Powers, Georgia is at least a touchdown favorite in every game this season, with the contests against Alabama and Texas being the exceptions. Powers has Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite over the Crimson Tide and a 2.5-point favorite over the Longhorns.

Both of those games come at home, a noticeable flip in schedule from a year ago when Georgia had to visit Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas. Georgia lost the first two but found a way to beat Texas not once but twice.

Odds will change, especially once games get underway. Georgia's first data point comes against Marshall on Aug. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN). We'll learn a lot about Georgia that day, even if the opportunity is far from the most difficult one Georgia will see this season. Even with all the newness and youth with this Georgia team, the odds show that Georgia still has plenty of talent and belief. The Bulldogs have recruited better than anyone over the past five seasons. Georgia signed the No. 2-ranked recruiting class this past offseason. The Bulldogs also inked the No. 1-ranked class in 2024. And for as much excitement as there might be about Elijah Griffin and Talyn Taylor, it's that 2024 class that could go a long way in Georgia outperforming expectations.

Chris Cole, KJ Bolden and Nate Frazier all seem primed for star turns as sophomores. If a few more members — Ellis Robinson, Jaden Reddell, Daniel Calhoun and Joseph Jonah-Ajonye — can pop, it won't be such a surprise to see Georgia take down Alabama and Texas. The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the league behind Texas. While the Longhorns have to visit Athens this year, it's hard to argue that Georgia faces an easier schedule than last season. Still, Georgia lost twice last season, even if it was 2-0 against the only SEC team to win a College Football Playoff game. The idea of Georgia going unbeaten, as Powers suggests, might be a tall task. But unlike 2022, the Bulldogs won't need to go unbeaten to make the College Football Playoff. Last season, every SEC team that finished with two or fewer regular-season losses ended up making the College Football Playoff. Georgia will get a mulligan and perhaps even two. That should temper the pressure, even if fans and the sport are still juggling with that change from the way the sport used to be. The Bulldogs are a young team in 2025. They have a lot to prove, especially to an ever-skeptical national media.