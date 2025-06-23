Sports
Georgia football primed to go on a major tear on the recruiting trail

There’s at least one decision per day where the Bulldogs are heavily involved, for the rest of the week.
Khamari Brooks-Georgia football recruiting-UGA football recruiting

Credit: Jeff Sentell

Khamari Brooks from North Oconee High School is deciding Monday June 23, 2025, whether to go to Georgia or Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
By Jeff Sentell
1 hour ago

Khamari Brooks is set to make his college decision at 3 p.m. Monday from North Oconee High School. He described it as “just the right time” to make his college decision.

The 4-star is rated as the nation’s No. 14 EDGE on the 247Sports Composite, but as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE for the On3 Industry Ranking. Both services regard him as a top 115 overall national prospect.

He’s been a major target for the Georgia Bulldogs for months, especially since his performance in the state championship game against a strong Marist team.

The 6-foot-4-plus, 230-pound rising senior is down to Alabama and Georgia. He took official visits to only those two programs.

While it is generally the new normal to see a flurry of top prospects come off the board in July after official visits have dominated the month of June, even that timeline has been sped up.

It seems that all the decision timelines have been concentrated in the last week of June, immediately after all the official visits have been conducted.

There looks to be at least one decision per day where the Bulldogs are heavily involved for the rest of the week.

Here are the prospects with scheduled commitments in the next 10 days:

Date and time (EST)PlayerConsidering
Monday at 3 p.m.4-star EDGE Khamari BrooksAlabama or UGA
Tuesday at 7 p.m.3-star DE Corey HowardFlorida or UGA
Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.4-star RB Jae LamarClemson, Miami, or UGA
Thursday at 4 p.m.4-star WR Craig DandridgeUGA is among his final six
Thursday, TBD3-star IOL Desmond GreenFlorida, SC, and UGA
Friday, TBD4-star DC Chace CalicutMichigan, Texas, or UGA
Friday at 7:30 p.m. 4-star OT Malakai LeeMichigan, Texas, or UGA
June 30, 7 p.m.4-star DL Preston CareyUGA is in his final group

While those are the known scheduled decisions, the current recruiting climate suggests that at least a couple more impromptu announcements will be made in the next two weeks for the 2026 and 2027 classes.

However, other movement is possible, like Vance Spafford, a longtime 4-star WR commitment from California, who flipped to Miami on Monday.

There are a few other decisions looming that will have Georgia as a hat on the table for the ceremony but are considered unlikely to pick the Bulldogs.

Ezavier Crowell, a 5-star RB from Alabama, will decide on June 26. He has UGA among his final group, but he is projected to stay in-state with either Alabama or Auburn. The same goes for 5-star WR Cederian Morgan on July 2.

Both prospects took official visits to check out Athens over the last month.

Georgia now has 19 commitments for the 2026 class. That ranks the program as the nation’s No. 4 class for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. That standing will surely rise over the rest of June.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

