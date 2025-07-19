Ronald Acuna Jr. dazzles as Braves start second half with a bang

Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger skied a fly ball toward the line in right with one out and a runner on second. Acuña, seemingly nonchalantly, caught the ball, spun and threw a heat-seeking missile to third.

Jorbit Vivas, tagging from second, figured he would make it to third easily. But the ball arrived just as Vivas was pulling up into third, without a slide, and Braves third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. caught the throw and swiped Vivas’ back in one swift motion for the final out of the inning.

The seven runs from the Braves offense were more than starter Spencer Strider needed. Strider (4-7) wasn’t particularly sharp but threw six innings of scoreless ball and worked around three hits and three walks.

Strider threw 96 pitches (46 fastballs and 42 sliders) and struck out eight. It was just his second scoreless outing of the season.

The Braves (43-53) began the night by rudely greeting Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton, starting on this night, with a first-pitch single by Jurickson Profar and RBI double into the right field corner by Matt Olson. Acuña’s hustle double on a ball lobbed into shallow right scored Olson and made it 2-0.

Albies’ sacrifice fly to left put the Braves up 3-0 and matched the average run support Strider had received over his previous 11 starts this season.

Albies hit a three-run homer in the third off Yankees reliever Rico Garcia, a ball that hugged the right field line before bouncing off the facade of the Chop House. It was Albies’ eighth homer of the year and just his second since May 29.

After Acuña’s triple into the left field gap with two outs in the fourth off Scott Effross, Drake Baldwin dribbled a ball between the mound and first to score Acuña and make it 7-0.

The Yankees (53-44) got a two-run, pinch-hit double from Giancarlo Stanton in the seventh off Braves reliever Aaron Bummer. Bellinger drove in another run with an RBI single later in the inning off Dylan Lee.

Lee got Aaron Judge to strike out on a 3-2, letter-high fastball with runners at first and third to end the top of the seventh.