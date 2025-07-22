Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s former residence just got a big price reduction after over a year on the market.
The Five Points area home is now listed at just under $3.5 million, a $700,000 reduction from the original asking price of $4.2 million. The new price puts the home at $490 per square foot, more than double the median in Athens, according to Realtor.com.
Smart and his wife Mary Beth first listed the home in May 2024. The price was dropped to $3.99 million two months later.
The home was remodeled in 2017, on a 2.2-acre lot, and is over 7,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, located just 3 miles from Sanford Stadium.
The house also boasts premium amenities like an outdoor grilling station and a gourmet kitchen.
Smart’s mansion is tied for the second-most expensive residential property for sale in Athens. The UGA President’s House on Prince Avenue is listed at just over $5.1 million, according to the Georgia Multiple Listing Service.
Another home on Westview Drive, right behind Smart’s house, is also listed at $3,495,000.
The Smart family recently moved into a nearby renovated home, across the street from the house where legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley lived before his death in 2022.
