Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s former residence just got a big price reduction after over a year on the market.

The Five Points area home is now listed at just under $3.5 million, a $700,000 reduction from the original asking price of $4.2 million. The new price puts the home at $490 per square foot, more than double the median in Athens, according to Realtor.com.

Smart and his wife Mary Beth first listed the home in May 2024. The price was dropped to $3.99 million two months later.