Georgia football report: Newcomer absent as Bulldogs begin preseason camp

But running back Josh McCray will have to wait a little while longer, as he was not spotted during the 20-minute media viewing portion of Thursday’s practice.

ATHENS — Georgia welcomed four transfers to the program following spring practice. Thursday was supposed to be their first day practicing as Georgia Bulldogs.

McCray transferred in from Illinois and was expected to provide a power element to Georgia’s rush offense. Given how much Kirby Smart spoke about the ability to run the football ahead of Thursday’s practice, McCray would seem to be an integral part of the team.

Smart did not share any injury updates before the start of preseason camp, but he was also not asked by the media either.

While McCray was not participating, plenty of other Bulldogs were pushing through the July heat as they prepare for the coming season. Georgia will have 15 practices in the next 18 days as it gets ready for the upcoming season.