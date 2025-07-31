Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football report: Newcomer absent as Bulldogs begin preseason camp

Running back Josh McCray was not seen during the media viewing portion of Thursday’s practice.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By
56 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia welcomed four transfers to the program following spring practice. Thursday was supposed to be their first day practicing as Georgia Bulldogs.

But running back Josh McCray will have to wait a little while longer, as he was not spotted during the 20-minute media viewing portion of Thursday’s practice.

McCray transferred in from Illinois and was expected to provide a power element to Georgia’s rush offense. Given how much Kirby Smart spoke about the ability to run the football ahead of Thursday’s practice, McCray would seem to be an integral part of the team.

Smart did not share any injury updates before the start of preseason camp, but he was also not asked by the media either.

While McCray was not participating, plenty of other Bulldogs were pushing through the July heat as they prepare for the coming season. Georgia will have 15 practices in the next 18 days as it gets ready for the upcoming season.

Below are our additional practice observations coming out of Thursday’s practice.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

G-Day 2025

Kirby Smart on his QB plans: ‘We have a quarterback who allows us to do more’

19m ago

Georgia football report: Newcomer absent as Bulldogs begin preseason camp

56m ago

How did Georgia football wind up with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class?

1h ago

Keep Reading

Here’s what Georgia football needs to do to have a successful preseason camp

Kirby Smart makes it clear what he wants from Georgia during preseason camp

2h ago

10 most important Georgia players to watch as preseason practice begins

Featured

Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor

Cobb Superior Court Clerk criminally charged after GBI investigation

Alaska Airlines subpoenas Delta over trademark dispute

Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies