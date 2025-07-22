Former Georgia Bulldog and Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who played at Norcross High, has decided to retire from the NFL after seven seasons, according to the Tennessee Titans.

“He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told team reporter Jim Wyatt. “We wish him well.”

Carter, who played the past three seasons with the Falcons, signed with the Titans in free agency.