Former Bulldog, Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter retires from NFL

Carter was an AJC Super 11 pick in 2013 at Norcross High School.
Former Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who played in 96 NFL games with 62 starts, announced his retirement Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By
43 minutes ago

Former Georgia Bulldog and Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who played at Norcross High, has decided to retire from the NFL after seven seasons, according to the Tennessee Titans.

“He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told team reporter Jim Wyatt. “We wish him well.”

Carter, who played the past three seasons with the Falcons, signed with the Titans in free agency.

He was taken in the third round (66th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Carter, who’s 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, played in 96 NFL games with 62 starts. He made 21.5 sacks and had 278 tackles.

Defensive end for Norcross, Lorenzo Carter (left) was selected was an AJC Super 11 player in 2013. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Carter was placed on injured reserve late last season after suffering a concussion.

He took part in the Titans’ offseason program, including OTAs and minicamp.

Carter will be placed on the NFL’s reserve/retired list.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

