Former Georgia Bulldog and Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who played at Norcross High, has decided to retire from the NFL after seven seasons, according to the Tennessee Titans.
“He notified us yesterday that he will be retiring,” Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi told team reporter Jim Wyatt. “We wish him well.”
Carter, who played the past three seasons with the Falcons, signed with the Titans in free agency.
He was taken in the third round (66th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft by the New York Giants. Carter, who’s 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, played in 96 NFL games with 62 starts. He made 21.5 sacks and had 278 tackles.
Credit: Jason Getz / AJC
Credit: Jason Getz / AJC
Carter was placed on injured reserve late last season after suffering a concussion.
He took part in the Titans’ offseason program, including OTAs and minicamp.
Carter will be placed on the NFL’s reserve/retired list.
