Atlanta Falcons Falcons rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce off to strong starts Atlanta drafted Walker with the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft, and they traded back into the first round to select Pearce at 26th overall. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates in a drill during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. saw action with the first-team defense in the first two practices of training camp. “We practice at a high speed and a high rate,” Walker said. “I enjoy practicing at a high speed because it simulates the game.”

The Falcons drafted Walker with the 15th overall pick in the draft, and they traded back into the first round to select Pearce at 26th overall. Explore Can rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr. improve Falcons’ dormant pass rush? The Falcons are hoping the rookies, who played at Georgia and Tennessee, respectively, can help improve their dormant pass rush. Walker went into training camp with the same mindset he had over the offseason. “I’m always full speed, 100% for myself,” Walker said. “There is a gear shift between the team and the head space between everyone, but I feel like I always have my foot on the pedal.”

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC The Falcons drafted Jalon Walker (left) with the 15th overall pick in the draft, and they traded back into the first round to select James Pearce Jr. at 26th overall. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Pearce got into a minor skirmish with offensive tackle Storm Norton. “We were just being competitive, that’s what it was,” Pearce said. “That’s my brother.” The Falcons are heavily rotating the players at the outside linebacker spots. Explore Jalon Walker bringing Georgia football’s teamwork culture to Falcons defense “It helps on our connections,” Walker said. “Getting everybody comfortable and building their confidence throughout the team. I feel like everybody has the chance to get out there and get their feet wet so when we get to the games everybody is prepared.” The Falcons talked about moving Walker around the defense, but for now he is doing outside linebacker work.

“I’m ready to grow in my role,” Walker said. Pearce lined up on the left side of the defense Thursday and the right side Saturday. “I like feeling nervous,” Pearce said. “But I’m not feeling nervous. I’m more scared and that’s why I’m not being nervous.” Explore James Pearce Jr. seen as Falcons’ top DROY candidate Pearce is absorbing all of the assignments. “Just everybody growing together,” Pearce said. “Everybody is going in the same direction. It’s easy to learn when everybody got their head down and going in the same direction.”