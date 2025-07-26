Falcons rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce off to strong starts

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates in a drill during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

By
11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons rookie edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. saw action with the first-team defense in the first two practices of training camp.

“We practice at a high speed and a high rate,” Walker said. “I enjoy practicing at a high speed because it simulates the game.”

The Falcons are hoping the rookies, who played at Georgia and Tennessee, respectively, can help improve their dormant pass rush.

Walker went into training camp with the same mindset he had over the offseason.

“I’m always full speed, 100% for myself,” Walker said. “There is a gear shift between the team and the head space between everyone, but I feel like I always have my foot on the pedal.”

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Pearce got into a minor skirmish with offensive tackle Storm Norton.

“We were just being competitive, that’s what it was,” Pearce said. “That’s my brother.”

The Falcons are heavily rotating the players at the outside linebacker spots.

“It helps on our connections,” Walker said. “Getting everybody comfortable and building their confidence throughout the team. I feel like everybody has the chance to get out there and get their feet wet so when we get to the games everybody is prepared.”

The Falcons talked about moving Walker around the defense, but for now he is doing outside linebacker work.

“I’m ready to grow in my role,” Walker said.

Pearce lined up on the left side of the defense Thursday and the right side Saturday.

“I like feeling nervous,” Pearce said. “But I’m not feeling nervous. I’m more scared and that’s why I’m not being nervous.”

Pearce is absorbing all of the assignments.

“Just everybody growing together,” Pearce said. “Everybody is going in the same direction. It’s easy to learn when everybody got their head down and going in the same direction.”

Falcons offensive tackles Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary will help the rookies get ready for the season.

“They’ve got a lot of talent,” Matthews said. “You can see why they got drafted where they were. It’s great for me, too. It’s fun coming out here and playing against really good players. Seeing where you’re at and building this thing to the tough competition that you are going to see every Sunday.”

Matthews has been impressed with how Walker and Pearce have approached the practices.

“I can’t say enough good things about them,” Matthews said. “I most appreciate the talent they are bringing, attitudes. Man, they both want to win really bad. It makes me work harder. It makes them work harder. It’s a win all around.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

Falcons rookies Jalon Walker, James Pearce off to strong starts

