Atlanta Braves Braves Report: Thanks, Jesse Plus: Riley reinstated, Wagner set for induction.

But you'll still get your daily Braves ramblings via my colleagues AJ Willingham and Eric Mandel, so buckle up — it could be quite an interesting few days before Thursday's trade deadline. THE WEEKEND MATCHUP One more time, in case you missed it yesterday. 📺 How to watch: Tonight's series opener in Arlington, Texas, gets going at 8:05 p.m. Saturday's first pitch arrives at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday is a 2:35 p.m. start.

⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order …

Joey Wentz (2-1, 5.71) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 1.58)

Grant Holmes (4-9, 3.81) vs. Kumar Rocker (4-4, 5.66)

Bryce Elder (4-6, 5.63) vs. Jack Leiter (6-6, 4.27) 📝 The scouting report: The Braves officially reinstated third baseman Austin Riley from the injured list, so looks like he’ll be good to go. Nacho Alvarez Jr. is headed back to Gwinnett. WELL DONE, SIR Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Jesse Chavez looking introspective before a recent Braves game against the Orioles. University of Georgia fans have a term: “Damn Good Dawg.” It’s a title often bestowed upon stars. But another type of fan favorite gets the honor, too: the gamer. The gritty guy or gal who gives their school and their team everything they’ve got — overwhelming natural talent or not.

If there was a Braves version of that, Jesse Chavez would fit the bill. And it appears his most recent run with Atlanta will be the last. Chavez announced his retirement Wednesday, calling it a quits after an incredible (and sometimes improbable) career. “As of now I don’t think we’re gonna keep going,” he said on the “Foul Territory” show. “I think this is it, time to turn the page. Focus on the next chapter in life and go help all the young kids with the stuff I did, so they don’t have to take the two steps backward. They can take three steps forward.” That last part refers to plans to get into coaching. But let’s back up a bit.

Chavez was a 42nd round draft pick of the Rangers way back in 2002. He didn’t make his way to the majors until 2008 — and then stuck around for 18 seasons. Only a few of those were ours. Chavez was, after all, the most traded player in baseball history. He nevertheless became his own sort of Atlanta folk hero, coming back again and again and again. He put together one of his best campaigns in 2021, the year the Braves won the World Series. That’s kind of what he did. Chavez’s career ERA with Atlanta: 3.30.

3.30. Everywhere else: A little over 4.50.

Middle relievers don’t often get much credit, but Chavez deserves plenty. Thanks, Jesse. BETTER THAN YOU THINK? We talked yesterday about Marcell Ozuna and the trade deadline. But you should also read Gabe Burns’ more nuanced look at Ozuna’s value on the market. It’s greater than you might assume, even with his struggles. HOME ON THE RANGE(RS) Credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP Kumar Rocker, pride of North Oconee High, gives it a twirl.

I won’t belabor it. But the trio of Rangers pitchers lined up to start against the Braves this weekend all have pretty interesting stories. 1️⃣ Nathan Eovaldi: You saw the 1.58 ERA, right? When I talked to rotation-mate Jacob deGrom during Atlanta’s All-Star festivities, he dubbed the 35-year-old Eovaldi one of his favorite players to watch. (I asked about young players, but nevertheless.) 2️⃣ Kumar Rocker: The North Oconee High School product was a phenomenon at Vanderbilt. Shoulder and elbow issues have continuously plagued him since, but he’s found his groove since returning from a demotion in mid-June. 3️⃣ Jack Leiter: He pitched with Rocker at Vandy … and yes, his dad is Al Leiter, the former Yankees and Mets pitcher who also won a World Series with the Marlins. (Boo!) PHOTO OF THE DAY Credit: Phil Skinner/AJC file photo Was Bobby Cox impressed or not? Hard to say.