Atlanta United Atlanta United looks better lately, but points still not adding up fast enough Five Stripes once again give away goal, steal point in extra time

Atlanta United was fantastic in the first half against Seattle on Saturday. The Five Stripes easily turned away two Sounders scoring chances early in the second half. Maybe they would avoid the usual defensive blunders, hold a lead and win for the first time in their past eight matches. I should have known better. Just after those positive thoughts entered my mind, my eyes saw United’s Stian Gregersen fail to get his head on a clearing attempt, compromising the back line.

Here the Five Stripes go again. That mistake led to a tying goal by Seattle. The Sounders scored another soft goal in the 95th minute. That one earned boos from United supporters. Those who stuck around until the very end let out a roar when Alexey Miranchuk scored in the 99th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw. Here the Five Stripes go again. That was United’s sixth stoppage time goal this season. It was the fourth one to earn a draw. One other very late goal was a game-winner. Now, I was back to thinking that if United (4-14-9) could solve its defensive issues, then just maybe it could claw into a playoff spot.

“This is the top level in MLS, Seattle,” United manager Ronny Deila said of the Sounders (10-6-8). “One of the best teams. You can feel that we are not so far away, but we are far away when we talk about points.”

It’s easy to scoff at that comment, but Deila has a point. United’s performances are, as he said, “looking differently” lately even if the points aren’t adding up quickly enough. The Five Stripes have earned four draws in their last five matches. They are still 14 points below the playoff cutoff line in the Eastern Conference with 10 matches remaining. Help is on the way. United’s front office has focused on finding defensive help during the summer transfer windows. That was an obvious need. United entered the weekend with the third-most goals allowed in MLS (43). One of the United’s newly acquired defenders, centerback Enea Mihaj, made his debut as a substitute on Saturday. He started 81 of 82 matches played for Portuguese first division club FC Famalicãos over three seasons. Another recent United acquisition, centerback Juan Berrocal, is waiting on his visa. He’s on loan from La Liga club Getafe. Those players should improve the depth among United’s back line. Only once has as the top four of Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Brooks Lennon and Derrick Williams played together. But the new players might be arriving too late to save United’s MLS season even if they help shore up the leaky back line. After Gregersen failed to get his head on that clearing attempt (he probably got fouled), Seattle’s Pedro de La Vega ran free down the pitch with two teammates against one United defender. You can guess how that turned out. De La Vega’s goal in the 54th minute evened the score.

United’s sharp first-half performance had been sullied by a giveaway soon after they left the dressing room. It happened (twice) against Charlotte last week. It’s happened way too many times this season. The Five Stripes now have a minus-14 goal differential this year in the first 15 minutes after halftime. “I see in the end of first half we started to be a little bit more tired, and then we take that into the second half,” Delia said. “I think that’s what happening with our players that (the performance) drops in the second half. We don’t want the ball enough, we don’t move enough, and then they have the ball too much.” By now, it’s clear that there is no tactic, lineup or speech that Deila can use to solve the second-half slumps. The Five Stripes might have won this match if it didn’t happen again, or if their offensive inspiration carried over after halftime. Officially, United’s first score was an own goal by Seattle’s Yéimar Gomez Andrade. But United created the opportunity with speed, skill and connected play. Miguel Almirón, Emannuel Latte Lath and Luke Brennan flustered Andrade and his teammates. Almirón created the chance by chasing down a long ball and stealing it from Seattle midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting, who was in better position. Almirón briefly held up the ball before finding Latte Lath streaking down the middle. Latte Lath started clever give-and-go with Luke Brennan, who sent the ball through to Latte Lathe.