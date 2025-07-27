Atlanta United Miranchuk’s very late goal secures Atlanta United draw with Seattle Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United Atlanta United midfielder Alexey Miranchuk #59 battles for the ball during the first half of the match against Seattle Sounders FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Saturday July 26, 2025. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta United)

Atlanta United’s Alexey Miranchuk’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time secured a 2-2 draw with Seattle on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The result helped Atlanta United save arguably its best first half this season. It was saved because Atlanta United once again surrendered a soft goal within the first 15 minutes of the second half and another goal in stoppage time in front of an announced attendance of 40,409.

Miranchuk’s left-footed effort from 22 yards zoomed into the far-left corner. It was his fourth goal this season. Though it outshot Seattle (13-8), Atlanta United didn’t win because it put just two shots on goal, the first a long-range effort by Bartosz Slisz in the fourth minute of stoppage time and the second Miranchuk’s blast. Seattle finished with two shots on goal, the tying effort and the goal by Osaze De Rosario in the 94th minute. Atlanta United remains stuck on four wins, a total that hasn’t increased since May 28. The Five Stripes (4-11-10) dropped to 13 points below the playoff line with 10 matches remaining. Manager Ronny Deila’s lineup was composed of Emmanuel Latte Lath at striker, Miranchuk as attacking midfielder, Miguel Almiron and Luke Brennan, making his second consecutive start, on the wings, Slisz and Tristan Muyumba as central midfielders, Ronald Hernandez and Pedro Amador as fullbacks, Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams starting together for the first time since March 29 as centerbacks, and Brad Guzan in goal.

Atlanta United took a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute when a chipped cross by Latte Lath deflected off Yeimar Gomez Andrade and into the goal. It was the second consecutive match and eighth time this season that Atlanta United scored first. It lost the previous match, 3-2, to Charlotte. The own goal was the fourth to help Atlanta United this season. It would be the team’s second-leading scorer if that were included in team stats. It was also just the third time that Atlanta United scored in the opening 15 minutes.

Atlanta United controlled the first half, just as it did against Charlotte. It finished with nine shots, none on goal, from seven chances created for an expected goals total of 0.52. Seattle finished with two shots, neither on goal, from two chances created for an expected goals total of 0.03. The next 15 minutes would be key because Atlanta United was minus-14 in goal difference in that period, which included giving up two goals to Charlotte. Make that minus-15. Seattle’s Pedro de la Vega blasted a shot into the near corner in the 54th minute to tie the match at 1. Williams was left to defend three Seattle attackers after it generated a quick counterattack when Andrade cleared a ball from the 6-yard box. Most of Atlanta United’s players were deep in Seattle’s half of the field because it had taken a corner kick before Andrade’s clearance. It was the match’s first shot on goal. Deila subbed on Jamal Thiare for Latte Lath and new signing Enea Mihaj for Gregersen in the 66th minute. Saba Lobjanidze and Will Reilly subbed on for Brenn and Muyumba in the 76th minute. Referee Ramy Touchan also had to take himself out of the match during the sub window. He was replaced by fourth official Alexis Da Silva.