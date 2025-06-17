For Georgia this past weekend, the Bulldogs needed their official visit with Grayson star to clear the fences at every turn.

DawgNation was told it was an absolute home run of an official visit. Georgia coach Kirby Smart, defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and junior linebacker CJ Allen all brought their best.

The top-rated linebacker, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, is the best inside-the-box LB prospect the state of Georgia has produced since Macon County’s Roquan Smith, who went on to become an All-American and Butkus Award winner at UGA and an NFL All-Pro.

“I won’t forget this visit,” Atkinson said.

When asked what caught his attention, Atkinson said he would “keep it to myself on this one.”

This is the second straight time Atkinson said he wanted to keep a UGA recruiting detail internal. The first came when he was asked after the Grayson spring game what his chats with former Bulldog Smith, who he is in regular contact with, had been about.

While Atkinson kept things close to the vest, here’s a highlight reel of all the ways UGA made his official visit memorable:

The current four stalwarts of the linebacker room posed with Atkinson for the photo shoot on his official visit.

The lengthy talks he had with Schumann continue to stand out.

When safeties coach Travaris Robinson dialed up his energy watching Atkinson come out for his photo shoot in the all-black Georgia uniform, it was noticed. The five -star LB got caught up in the moment with all the dancing.

Allen was his host. Atkinson spent the weekend with one of the clear “alphas” of the team, if not the outright leader. “CJ just tells me about Georgia, and he thinks that it would be a good fit for me to come to Georgia, too,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson noted that he learns and sees new things during each visit to Athens.

Another element of his official visit is something those who closely follow the Georgia program would have noticed. Smart had his mother, Sharon Smart, with him at dinner on the visit weekend.

DawgNation was told it was the first time Sharon had ever joined her son on an official visit event.

This was the first Father’s Day weekend for the Smart family after the passing of Sonny Smart, Kirby’s father. The significance of Smart’s mother gracing their table Friday night made for an extra-special official visit moment.

Atkinson said he enjoyed spending time with the team and talking football with Schumann.

It seems everyone is working on Atkinson to come to UGA, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who is committed to the Bulldogs.

“They want me there,” Atkinson said. “They want me bad. They are doing everything they can to get me there. That’s the message.”

Atkinson has been savvy in how he’s released his official visits. The Clemson, Oregon and UGA visits were released on a weekly basis. It seems logical to project that Ohio State will be the next school to get a visit, but that’s not official yet.

Atkinson said the goal is to be committed before state champion Grayson plays its first game this fall.

He’ll be back in Athens on Wednesday for a 7-on-7 camp. That will be visit No. 16 for Atkinson to Athens.

It will also be the last time Atkinson is in Athens before he makes his decision.