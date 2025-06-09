The Hawks have bolstered their front office weeks ahead of this month’s NBA draft. According to people familiar with the situation, the Hawks are finalizing deals with Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham and 76ers executive Peter Dinwiddie.
The moves come as Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh looks to add even more support to the front office.
Graham, who spent 15 years with the Pelicans, will serve as senior vice president of basketball operations. Graham already has experience as a general manager and is expected to have a pulse on everything.
Dinwiddie, a longtime executive in the NBA, will serve as the team’s senior vice president of strategy and analytics. This will be a similar role to what Dinwiddie held with the 76ers.
Both Graham and Dinwiddie will bring some fresh perspective to the Hawks front office as they look to build a team that could contend. They’ll have some input on the team’s moves in the draft and free agency but the ultimate decision will be Saleh’s.
Though the Hawks have made additions to the front office, their search for a president of basketball operations will continue.
