The Hawks have bolstered their front office weeks ahead of this month’s NBA draft. According to people familiar with the situation, the Hawks are finalizing deals with Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham and 76ers executive Peter Dinwiddie.

The moves come as Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh looks to add even more support to the front office.

Graham, who spent 15 years with the Pelicans, will serve as senior vice president of basketball operations. Graham already has experience as a general manager and is expected to have a pulse on everything.