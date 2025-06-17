Atlanta Hawks
Egor Demin is a favorite among analysts for Hawks’ pick at No. 13

Atlanta currently has two first-round picks, though they could end up packaging the picks to move up in the draft.
Carter Bryant speaks to members of the media during the 2025 NBA draft combine in Chicago on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The Arizona forward brings a combination shooting skills and athletic ability that could pair well with the Hawks’ trove of long and athletic wings. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

By
1 hour ago

The Hawks have only eight days until they’re on the clock for the NBA draft.

They currently have two first-round picks, though they could end up packaging the picks to move up in the draft, which begins June 25. But if they decide to stay with what they have, the Hawks could address some of their depth issues at guard and center.

Here are some of the prospects who draft analysts project the Hawks could pick.

Projected picks at No. 13

Bleacher Report: Kasparas Jakucionis G | Illinois | 6-foot-5 | 205 pounds | 15 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 31.8% 3P%

The Illinois guard could be the best player available to the Hawks at 13. So, Jakucionis could give the Hawks depth at guard behind starting guard Trae Young, as well as a versatile ball handler with size and off-ball shot-making.

CBS: Egor Demin G | Brigham Young | 6-8 | 199 pounds | 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 27.3% 3P%

Demin’s size as a guard makes him an intriguing prospect for the Hawks, who have looked to find the right pieces around Young. Demin’s shooting is a work in progress, but his skills as a passer could fill the Hawks’ need for a backup playmaker.

ESPN: Demin

Like CBS, ESPN points out Demin’s combination of size and playmaking. But they note that several other prospects could go at 13 if they’re still on the board.

HoopsHype: Carter Bryant SF | Arizona | 6-7 | 215 pounds | 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1 assist, 37.1% 3P%

The Arizona forward brings a combination of flashes of shooting skills and athletic ability that could pair well with the Hawks’ trove of long and athletic wings.

Projected picks at No. 22

Bleacher Report: Maxime Raynaud PF/C | Stanford | 7-0 | 237 pounds | 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 34.5% 3P%

The Hawks need depth at center and Raynaud could provide them with that, as well as an option to stretch the floor off the bench.

CBS: Joan Beringer C | Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic| 6-11 | 235 pounds | 5.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 1.4 blocks

Beringer might have room to grow offensively, but the 18-year-old adds size and depth to a team that could lose two veteran centers to free agency.

ESPN: Danny Wolf PF | Michigan | 6-11 | 252 pounds | 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 33.6% 3P%

Wolf could pair well with a wing who the Hawks could have taken at 13. So, the Michigan big could pair well alongside either Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu in a variety of different lineups.

HoopsHype: Nolan Traore G| Saint-Quentin | 6-4 | 175 pounds | 11.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 29.2% 3P

The French guard had gained the moniker “Killian Hayes 2.0″ according to HoopsHype. But that site mentions the guard has improved and projects he could fill the Hawks’ need for a backup point guard because of his versatility and upside as a playmaker.

1h ago

