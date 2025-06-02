The Dream are back to full health, as veteran point guard Jordin Canada will return to the rotation to make her season debut Friday in time for the team’s five-game Commissioner’s Cup run.
Canada has missed the first seven games of the Dream’s regular season with a knee injury. The 29-year-old started the first exhibition game May 7 against the Mystics, but exited seconds into the game.
She landed awkwardly after going up to contest a layup attempt by Mystics guard Jade Melbourne. The team ruled her out for two weeks before announcing May 22 that she would return to team activities in the coming weeks.
In her first season with the Dream, Canada averaged 10.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 20 games (18 starts).
The Dream has had a hot start to the regular season, posting a 5-2 record, while winning their past four games.
Canada teased her return to the lineup, posting to X (formerly known as Twitter), “It’s go time,” following the Dream’s 97-84 win over the Storm on Friday.
The team has relied heavily on veteran wing Rhyne Howard and a group of backup point guards. Rookie Te-Hina Paopao, as well as veterans Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Maya Caldwell have all helped with the Dream’s ballhandling duties.
But the Dream welcome the return of Canada to the rotation. Howard reposted Canada’s message, adding “Whew bye bye to PG Rhy.”
Canada participated in the Dream’s practice Monday. The Dream have two more practice days before they travel to Connecticut to play the Sun in their first Commissioner’s Cup game Friday.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
What we learned from the Dream’s win against the Sparks
First-year Dream coach Karl Smesko welcomes the challenges despite key injuries to Jordin Canada and Brittney Griner.
Summer could see Atlanta pro teams flip the script into contention
As summer starts, hope springs eternal for the Dream and Braves, who are both hovering around .500, and the Falcons head to OTAs knowing Michael Penix Jr. is their quarterback
Featured
Credit: TNS
Congress wants Medicaid recipients to work. Georgia provides a model.
Congressional Republicans look to require able-bodied Medicaid recipients to work to get coverage, as Georgia does. But the state program has its critics.
Summer will bring major events to Atlanta: Here’s what’s in store
Summer is always a season with lots to do, and 2025 is no exception. Atlanta has a packed calendar ahead; here are some things to check out for yourself.
Fulton officer fatally shoots man who charged at him with flat metal, GBI says
The GBI is investigating after authorities say a Fulton County police officer shot and killed someone who charged at the officer with a pipe at the Heritage Station Apartments