The Dream are back to full health, as veteran point guard Jordin Canada will return to the rotation to make her season debut Friday in time for the team’s five-game Commissioner’s Cup run.

Canada has missed the first seven games of the Dream’s regular season with a knee injury. The 29-year-old started the first exhibition game May 7 against the Mystics, but exited seconds into the game.

She landed awkwardly after going up to contest a layup attempt by Mystics guard Jade Melbourne. The team ruled her out for two weeks before announcing May 22 that she would return to team activities in the coming weeks.