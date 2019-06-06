Braves Report: What to expect from Craig Kimbrel

Hello again, friends.

I know I promised you a peek at my initial All-Star ballot today, but we’ve got lots of other stuff to talk about.

Maybe Monday.

THE SERIES AHEAD

Three road trip-launching games against the Giants coming in hot. At least we know the scenery will be good.

📺 How to watch: With your eyes closed! (Kidding)

Tonight’s game starts at 10:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are both at 4:05 p.m. All on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchups: In chronological order …

Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.13) vs. Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.37)

Bryce Elder (2-3, 4.56) vs. Logan Webb (5-5, 2.55)

Spencer Strider (0-4, 5.68) vs. Landen Roupp (3-4, 3.18)

📝 The scouting report: The Giants are 35-28 and just won the past two games of a four-game set with the Padres.

As you might’ve noticed in the stats above, they tend to pitch quite well. Their team ERA of 3.05 is second in the National League, right behind the Mets.

Offensively, they’ve scored the sixth-fewest runs (which is two notches better than the Braves, if you’re keeping score).

It’s baseball, anything can happen. But mix all that with the Braves’ own struggles and you’re not painting a very pretty picture.

KIMBREL GETS THE CALL

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Braves DFA’d Scott Blewett, put Daysbel Hernandez on the injured list and recalled Dylan Dodd after yesterday’s bullpen implosion.

Craig Kimbrel is coming, too.

The long-ago Atlanta closer is finally poised to pitch in the big leagues, about 2½ months after he returned to the organization on a minor league deal.

What should we expect from the 36-year-old? Well …

📈 In 18 total innings with Columbus and Gwinnett, Kimbrel posted a 2.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks. All but two of his outings were scoreless.

📈 If comprehensive minor league velocity numbers exist, I couldn’t find them. But don’t expect Kimbrel to flirt with triple digits like the good old days.

Last season with the Orioles, his four-seamer averaged just shy of 94 mph.

📈 Overall, Kimbrel finished the 2024 season with 23 saves and an unpleasant ERA of 5.33.

The splits are a bit better though: Through July 30, Kimbrel had posted a 2.72 ERA over 36⅓ innings.

The short (and slightly opinionated) version is this: Kimbrel is probably better suited for earlier innings, not the closer’s role, these days. But I’d imagine just about everything’s on the table for Atlanta.

“There’s a thousand things going through my mind, and that’s an option,” manager Brian Snitker said of moving Raisel Iglesias out of the closer’s role. “That’s definitely an option.”

IN OTHER PITCHING NEWS …

Spencer Strider: Columnist Ken Sugiura caught up with Hall of Famer Tom Glavine to talk about Strider’s postsurgery struggles.

The gist: “I think he will get there. But it’s going to take a little time. … The biggest thing he can do for himself right now is be patient, give himself some grace.”

AJ Smith-Shawver: The Braves confirmed the young ace is set to undergo elbow surgery next week.

But they’re not saying whether it will be Tommy John or the same internal brace procedure Strider had.

THE SNITKER SITCH

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

The aforementioned Mr. Sugiura fully expects Brian Snitker to remain at the helm in Atlanta.

The rationale? Dude wins games.

I tend to agree that changing managers in the middle of the season wouldn’t accomplish much. But many of your fellow readers feel otherwise.

Here’s a sampling of emails I’ve received since Thursday’s bullpen abomination:

😬 From Elliot: “I like Snitker but maybe a manager with some enthusiasm would help. This is all very depressing.”

😬 From Mark: “Snit is too comfortable to light the fire this team needs. Sorry but I am really tired of the ‘let’s throw our gloves out there and get another win.’ Nobody is afraid of the Braves any more.”

😬 From Donley: “The Braves have NO leadership on the field or in the dugout.”

TRIVIA TIME

After Bobby Cox (1978-81, 1990-2010) and Snitker (2016-present), which Atlanta Braves manager had the longest tenure?

Answer after the photo of the day.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Mike Stewart/AP Credit: Mike Stewart/AP

Need a hug? Ronnie’s here for you.

Oh, and the trivia answer: Believe it or not, it’s Fredi Gonzalez (2010-2016).