Braves call up former closer Craig Kimbrel, according to report

The nine-time All-Star posted a 2.00 ERA with nine walks and 23 strikeouts in 18 minor league appearances.
Former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel was called back up Thursday after the bullpen allowed seven runs in the ninth to lose against the Diamondbacks. (File/AJC)
By Olivia Sayer
47 minutes ago

Craig Kimbrel is officially back with the team that started it all.

The Braves called him up Thursday after their 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks, according to a report from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The promotion came on the heels of their bullpen allowing seven runs in the ninth inning.

Raisel Iglesias surrendered three of those runs, including a two-out, two-RBI double that gave the Diamondbacks the lead. It bumped Iglesias, the team’s closer, up to a 6.75 ERA.

And for the first time this season, manager Brian Snitker did not shut down the idea of a potential change in roles.

“We’ll talk about that,” Snitker said. “This is so fresh right now. There’s a thousand things going through my mind, and that’s an option. That’s definitely an option.”

Kimbrel joins the Braves after making 18 appearances in the minor leagues. He posted a 2.00 ERA with nine walks and 23 strikeouts and threw only two nonscoreless outings, in terms of earned runs.

Now, the nine-time All-Star will aim to rekindle his magic for a team that has lost 11 of its past 14 games and is set to begin a six-game road trip.

