Craig Kimbrel is officially back with the team that started it all.
The Braves called him up Thursday after their 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks, according to a report from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The promotion came on the heels of their bullpen allowing seven runs in the ninth inning.
Raisel Iglesias surrendered three of those runs, including a two-out, two-RBI double that gave the Diamondbacks the lead. It bumped Iglesias, the team’s closer, up to a 6.75 ERA.
And for the first time this season, manager Brian Snitker did not shut down the idea of a potential change in roles.
“We’ll talk about that,” Snitker said. “This is so fresh right now. There’s a thousand things going through my mind, and that’s an option. That’s definitely an option.”
Kimbrel joins the Braves after making 18 appearances in the minor leagues. He posted a 2.00 ERA with nine walks and 23 strikeouts and threw only two nonscoreless outings, in terms of earned runs.
Now, the nine-time All-Star will aim to rekindle his magic for a team that has lost 11 of its past 14 games and is set to begin a six-game road trip.
