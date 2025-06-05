Craig Kimbrel is officially back with the team that started it all.

The Braves called him up Thursday after their 11-10 loss to the Diamondbacks, according to a report from the Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The promotion came on the heels of their bullpen allowing seven runs in the ninth inning.

Raisel Iglesias surrendered three of those runs, including a two-out, two-RBI double that gave the Diamondbacks the lead. It bumped Iglesias, the team’s closer, up to a 6.75 ERA.