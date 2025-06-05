Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will have surgery on his elbow next week, the organization confirmed on Thursday. The extent of the procedure — whether he undergoes Tommy John surgery or gets an internal brace similar to teammate Spencer Strider — remains unknown.
Smith-Shawver suffered the injury, which was later revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament, on May 29 against the Phillies. He exited the game in the third inning after feeling a pop in his elbow, and an MRI later confirmed the team’s initial fear.
The injury caused a premature ending to a promising season for Smith-Shawver, as the 22-year-old had a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA over nine starts. His impressive start to the season, a 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in his first seven outings, earned him a place in the Braves’ rotation.
If Smith-Shawver undergoes Tommy John surgery, his recovery time should be 12-18 months. An internal brace procedure, such as the one Strider underwent in 2024, typically takes pitchers one year to return from.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Matt Slocum/AP
AJ Smith-Shawver suffers torn UCL, out rest of season
The team placed the starting pitcher on the 60-day injured list after he was injured in the third inning of Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader at Philadelphia.
Braves might have lost AJ Smith-Shawver for the year during doubleheader split with Phillies
Pitcher left the game after feeling a pop in his elbow.
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Who tinkered with a Georgia county border? Line moved behind a powerful sheriff’s house.
Borders don't usually move without any votes or laws, but that's what happened in rural northeast Georgia when a county line shifted around the house of a sheriff.
Westside neighborhoods push back against Georgia Power substation
Residents say the plan to place a substation in historic Vine City is case of environmental injustice.
Presenting the 2024-25 AJC high school athletes of the year
Here are the top athletes in 27 GHSA sports whose performances during the past year led to individual glory and team success.