Braves’ AJ Smith-Shawver to undergo surgery next week, extent remains unknown

The 22-year-old will have either Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, right, talks with Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz as Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, left, is shown during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

By Olivia Sayer
32 minutes ago

Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will have surgery on his elbow next week, the organization confirmed on Thursday. The extent of the procedure — whether he undergoes Tommy John surgery or gets an internal brace similar to teammate Spencer Strider — remains unknown.

Smith-Shawver suffered the injury, which was later revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament, on May 29 against the Phillies. He exited the game in the third inning after feeling a pop in his elbow, and an MRI later confirmed the team’s initial fear.

The injury caused a premature ending to a promising season for Smith-Shawver, as the 22-year-old had a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA over nine starts. His impressive start to the season, a 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in his first seven outings, earned him a place in the Braves’ rotation.

If Smith-Shawver undergoes Tommy John surgery, his recovery time should be 12-18 months. An internal brace procedure, such as the one Strider underwent in 2024, typically takes pitchers one year to return from.

About the Author

Olivia Sayer joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2025 as an intern on the sports beat. She is earning a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia with a minor in sport management and a sports media certificate. Olivia previously held the titles of digital and assistant sports editor at The Red & Black.

Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver walks to the dugout after being pulled during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Credit: Matt Slocum/AP

Former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel was called back up Thursday after the bullpen allowed seven runs in the ninth to lose against the Diamondbacks. (File/AJC)

