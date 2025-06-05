Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will have surgery on his elbow next week, the organization confirmed on Thursday. The extent of the procedure — whether he undergoes Tommy John surgery or gets an internal brace similar to teammate Spencer Strider — remains unknown.

Smith-Shawver suffered the injury, which was later revealed to be a torn ulnar collateral ligament, on May 29 against the Phillies. He exited the game in the third inning after feeling a pop in his elbow, and an MRI later confirmed the team’s initial fear.

The injury caused a premature ending to a promising season for Smith-Shawver, as the 22-year-old had a 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA over nine starts. His impressive start to the season, a 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in his first seven outings, earned him a place in the Braves’ rotation.