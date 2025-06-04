Braves Report: Are we having fun yet?

Depressing stat of the day: The Braves have lost nine of their last 12 games.

And they’ve only been outscored by three runs, total, over that span.

We’ll get to Spencer Strider’s latest rocky outing in a minute. But moral of the story? Can’t hit, can’t win.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

“Bats, they are sick. I cannot hit curveball. Straight ball I hit it very much. Curveball, bats are afraid. I ask Jobu to come, take fear from bats. I offer him cigar, rum. He will come.” — Pedro Cerrano, “Major League”

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:15 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

The initial 15,000 fans through Truist Park’s gates get a stadium replica statue thing.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Chris Sale (3-3, 3.06) vs. Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.78).

Sale is on fire lately. Back in April, the Braves plated two runs against Kelly and ended up winning 8-7.

🚨 Programming note: Thursday’s series finale is at 12:15 p.m., so keep your eyes peeled for a special *postgame* edition of Braves Report.

STILL FIGURING THINGS OUT

Spencer Strider likened his Tuesday night performance — five runs (including three homers) in five innings — to throwing batting practice.

That’s a tad harsh, perhaps. But three starts into his post-elbow, post-hamstring comeback, he’s definitely still searching for his old self.

Said Strider: “I don’t have the ability to be patient, honestly. We’ve got to win games, and when it’s my turn to pitch, I’ve got to give us a chance to win. If I can’t do that, then I don’t know what value I’m providing, besides reps.”

(He did technically give the team a chance … they just couldn’t come through in the late innings, then reliever Rafael Montero gave up a three-run bomb in the ninth. Manager Brian Snitker said he left Montero in to avoid burning out high-leverage relievers.)

Nevertheless, Strider’s velocity remained down. And his control?

Well, there’s this from the AJC’s Olivia Sayer: “Three pitches from Strider turned a potentially solid outing into one of his worst appearances of the season, statistically. The first was a change-up he left over the upper-outside of the plate. The other two were fastballs he threw right down the middle.”

SUP, FREDI?

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Fredi Gonzalez returned to the Braves’ third baseline Tuesday. It was a relatively uneventful evening (thanks offense), but he did get the old blood pressure up a bit by waving Matt Olson home on a fourth-inning Arizona error.

Gonzalez chatted with reporters before the game, and he said lots of interesting stuff.

But the speed with which his return came together especially caught my eye: He got the call from general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Sunday morning!

🔗 More from columnist Ken Sugiura: Message sent with coaching change. Are Braves listening?

RIVAL WATCH

Two weeks ago, the Braves were five games out of first place in the National League East. Now they’re 27-32, in fourth place and 10½ games back of first.

Here’s what the bad guys are up to.

🚽 The Mets (38-23) got walked off by Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers last night. They’re also calling up top infielder prospect Ronny Mauricio.

🔔 The Phillies (37-23) saw Bryce Harper return to the lineup last night — for the first time since Strider hit him with a pitch last week. He celebrated with a homer.

🪰 The Nationals (28-32) followed up a 4-2 road trip with a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

🎣 The Marlins (23-36) just lost their second straight game to the historically awful Rockies, ending the latter’s record streak of series losses.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

Catcher Drake Baldwin took home National League Rookie of the Month honors for May, a 19-game stretch in which he slashed .389/.411/.593 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

He went ahead and got started on the June award last night by hitting a solo homer, nailing a runner trying to steal second and picking off another at first.

Dude is just a joy to watch.

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the AJC’s Sports Daily newsletter a shot, too.

Until next time.