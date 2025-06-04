Drake Baldwin’s sensational rookie year has earned him official acknowledgment. The Braves’ catcher was named the National League Rookie of The Month on Tuesday.

Baldwin, 24, hit .389/.411/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs across 19 games in May. It continued a superb campaign in which Baldwin has forced his way into regular playing time despite the team employing an All-Star backstop in veteran Sean Murphy.

Overall, Baldwin is hitting .321/.368/.500 and leads all rookies in each category. He’s been a bright spot in a disappointing season that has the Braves fourth place in the NL East entering Tuesday.