Drake Baldwin’s sensational rookie year has earned him official acknowledgment. The Braves’ catcher was named the National League Rookie of The Month on Tuesday.
Baldwin, 24, hit .389/.411/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs across 19 games in May. It continued a superb campaign in which Baldwin has forced his way into regular playing time despite the team employing an All-Star backstop in veteran Sean Murphy.
Overall, Baldwin is hitting .321/.368/.500 and leads all rookies in each category. He’s been a bright spot in a disappointing season that has the Braves fourth place in the NL East entering Tuesday.
Baldwin is the first Braves rookie of the month winner since Michael Harris II (June, August, September) and Spencer Strider (July) won the honors in 2022.
