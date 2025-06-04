Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin wins NL Rookie of the Month

Baldwin hit .389/.411/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs in May.
Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin throws to first base for an out during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-2. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
2 minutes ago

Drake Baldwin’s sensational rookie year has earned him official acknowledgment. The Braves’ catcher was named the National League Rookie of The Month on Tuesday.

Baldwin, 24, hit .389/.411/.593 with three homers and nine RBIs across 19 games in May. It continued a superb campaign in which Baldwin has forced his way into regular playing time despite the team employing an All-Star backstop in veteran Sean Murphy.

Overall, Baldwin is hitting .321/.368/.500 and leads all rookies in each category. He’s been a bright spot in a disappointing season that has the Braves fourth place in the NL East entering Tuesday.

Baldwin is the first Braves rookie of the month winner since Michael Harris II (June, August, September) and Spencer Strider (July) won the honors in 2022.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

