Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bryce Harper homers in first at-bat in return to Phillies' lineup after 5 game absence

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper hit a first-inning home run in his return to the starting lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays after he missed the last five games with a bruised right elbow
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is hit by a pitch Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is hit by a pitch Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
20 minutes ago

TORONTO (AP) — With Bryce Harper back in the lineup, the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a booming start against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper hit one of two Philadelphia home runs in a six-run first inning off right-hander Bowden Francis in Tuesday's series opener in Toronto.

Harper was back in action after missing five games with a bruised right elbow.

The Phillies went 1-4 without Harper and fell out of first place in the NL East.

Harper followed a two-run home run by Trea Turner with a 394-foot blast, with both homers landing in Philadelphia's right field bullpen.

It was Harper's first at-bat since he was hit by a 95 mph fastball from Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a game last week. The home run was his ninth of the season.

Harper’s elbow, which underwent Tommy John surgery after the 2022 World Series, remains a sensitive area. In light of the injury, Harper wore a protective guard on his right elbow Tuesday.

Alec Bohm had shifted from third base to first base to replace Harper. Edmundo Sosa had taken over at third. Bohm was back at third base against the Blue Jays. He singled and scored in the first.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

FILE- Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider plays during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is led to the dugout after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider plays during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper is hit by a pitch Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper remains day-to-day with bruised right elbow

Braves' Strider says he's not a 'complete sociopath' after HBP knocks Phillies' Harper out of game

Suárez shines as Phillies overcome Harper's loss after HBP and beat Braves 2-0

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Trump administration revokes guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions

4m ago

Mexico's ruling party slated to control the newly elected Supreme Court, vote tallies show

4m ago

Mexican girl is granted humanitarian parole to continue receiving lifesaving care in US, lawyers say

8m ago

Featured

Dave Wilkinson of the Atlanta Police Foundation addressed questions about the Public Safety Training Center facility, its location and the concerns of the community, 2021. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.

Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents

Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.

County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges

A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.