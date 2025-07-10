Hey. A win. Remember that?

Let’s shoot for another one tonight, boys.

Need only 62 more to get to 90 and a theoretical playoff spot.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 7:40 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.99) vs. Quinn Priester (3-2, 3.88)

📝 The scouting report: No Braves regulars have more than three career at-bats against Priester. The righty throws mostly sinkers and sliders and relies on ground ball outs.

Holmes lasted just 3⅓ innings in his last outing.

IN THE WIN COLUMN

Credit: Aaron Gash/AP Credit: Aaron Gash/AP

Judging by the results of yesterday’s email poll, most of y’all have just about given up on the Bravos.

But can we enjoy last night’s win for a minute?

Chris Sale was masterful again, striking out 11 Brewers over seven innings of one-run ball. He’s now allowed four runs total over his past five starts.

Did the bats strand 10 runners on base? Sure. But Ronald Acuña Jr. got the scoring started with a fifth-inning solo shot, and Matt Olson followed it with a two-run bomb.

Then they (gasp) added late insurance runs via Eli White’s homer and Marcell Ozuna’s bases loaded double.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless eighth and Dylan Lee did the same in the ninth.

That last part is particularly interesting: Iglesias came in with a runner on and dispatched three Brewers with just eight pitches.

And while I fully believe the Braves will operate on a case-by-case basis until Iglesias is deemed fit for the closer’s role again, Lee seems the most logical choice for primary duties.

Lee’s fastball has been a little lacking, but hitters are batting just .086 against his slider this season.

Anyway, back to the poll: About 85% of y’all who responded to yesterday’s question about whether the Braves are officially cooked chose “well done” or “already eaten and digested.”

Which is fair. But I’m in a good mood today, so I’ll share one of the (sort of) optimistic answers.

“I still hold hope that they can extract themselves from this mediocrity,” reader Gordon wrote. “But the light is fading behind me, and what I hoped was the tunnel exit appears to be another train.”

NEWS AND NOTES

⚾ Ozzie Albies recorded his 1,000th career hit last night. He extended his personal-best on-base streak to 24 games, too.

⚾ AJ Smith-Shawver underwent Tommy John surgery and not the internal brace procedure, which offers a slightly shorter timeline for recovery. Sure seems like he’ll miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season, too.

⚾ Craig Kimbrel chose free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

⚾ Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. started a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League. He’d been on the shelf with wrist inflammation for months (and just might be a useful bench addition for the big league club when he’s ready).

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Methinks the Associated Press photographer in Milwaukee was getting a little bored last night. It’s cool, though.

WANNA WATCH THE DRAFT?

The MLB draft is coming to Atlanta (well, Cobb County and the Truist-adjacent Coca-Cola Roxy) as part of All-Star game festivities.

It starts Sunday, July 13, and you can go for free — if you win the sweepstakes. Full disclosure: I don’t see it yet, but I’m told you’ll be able to submit an entry at AllStarGame.com.

There’s also a free watch party scheduled across the street at the Battery.

(And if you’re wondering, the Braves have the 22nd overall pick.)

Until next time.