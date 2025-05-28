Atlanta Braves
Braves-Phillies postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II catches a line out by Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By
19 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA — The Braves’ game against the Phillies on Wednesday was postponed because of rain.

Instead, the teams will play a split doubleheader Thursday at Citizens Bank Park — Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. and Game 2 at 6:45 p.m.

AJ Smith-Shawver, originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday for the Braves, will start Game 1 of the doubleheader opposite Cristopher Sanchez. Chris Sale will face Zack Wheeler, the Phillies’ original starter for Wednesday, in the second game.

If the teams weren’t going to play Wednesday — which seemed the likely scenario given the terrible forecast — then a Thursday doubleheader is the best scenario for the Braves. The teams already had Thursday’s series finale on the schedule at 6:45 p.m., meaning the Braves would by flying late at night. So, why not add a game before that?

This way, the Braves don’t have to travel to Philadelphia to make up the game on a mutual off-day with the Phillies. The teams also play here in late August, but that’s a four-game series, and making it a five-game series wasn’t preferable for anyone.

The Braves will be able to call up a 27th man for the doubleheader, so they’ll have an extra man in the bullpen if necessary.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

