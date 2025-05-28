Braves-Phillies postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

PHILADELPHIA — The Braves’ game against the Phillies on Wednesday was postponed because of rain.

Instead, the teams will play a split doubleheader Thursday at Citizens Bank Park — Game 1 at 1:05 p.m. and Game 2 at 6:45 p.m.

AJ Smith-Shawver, originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday for the Braves, will start Game 1 of the doubleheader opposite Cristopher Sanchez. Chris Sale will face Zack Wheeler, the Phillies’ original starter for Wednesday, in the second game.