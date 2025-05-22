Breaking: Driver pleads guilty in girl’s death at Henry school bus stop
Ari Lennox to perform at halftime of Dream-Fever game

The R&B singer will be the featured act for the marquee matchup at the State Farm Arena.
After some initial technical difficulties, Ari Lennox soothed the One Musicfest crowd with her smooth R&B, Saturday October 26, 2024, at Central Park. (Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
30 minutes ago

The Dream have pulled out all the stops for the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena. On Thursday morning, the Dream announced that Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox would be the halftime performer.

The team teased the announcement Wednesday when unveiling its new statement court.

The highly anticipated matchup between the Dream and Fever now has another layer with Lennox’s performance. The 34-year-old artist, who performed at One Musicfest in October, recently released a new single “Soft Girl Era” following her reported departure from longtime label Dreamville Records.

The Dream, which during the offseason moved Thursday’s game to State Farm Arena to account for the demand, teased that tickets to Thursday night’s game would be limited.

The matchup between the Dream and Fever tips off at 7:30 p.m.

