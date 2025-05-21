The Dream, in partnership with Cash App, announced a new statement court ahead of the team’s meeting against the Fever on Thursday.
The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court, which will have the phrase “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” across center court for the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena.
The Dream will donate the court to a youth organization with the hope of inspiring young girls to chase their dreams.
The team also will feature the statement on practice jerseys, which fans can purchase from Playa Society or select styles at the Dream’s retail store, with prices ranging from $45 to $180.
“Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society have shared values with a commitment to pushing women’s sports forward and this unprecedented court design and retail collection is just the beginning,” Atlanta Dream president & COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement.
“Paying respect to women’s sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day.”
In conjunction with the statement court, those attending Thursday’s game and have a Cash App card will receive a 20% discount on merchandise. Throughout the rest of the season, customers will receive 20% discounts on merchandise and concessions at Gateway Center Arena at College Park when using their Cash App Card.
Thursday night’s game between the Dream and the Fever will broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime and locally on Peachtree TV.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena
Brittney Griner and Atlanta to host Indiana on Thursday in downtown venue.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend
At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.
This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt
Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.