State Sports Report
State Sports Report

Dream unveil special court ahead of Thursday’s home opener against Fever

Center court message will be donated to a youth organization after the game.
The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court, which will have the phrase “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” across center court for the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena on May 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream

The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court, which will have the phrase “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” across center court for the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena on May 22, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dream)
By
1 hour ago

The Dream, in partnership with Cash App, announced a new statement court ahead of the team’s meeting against the Fever on Thursday.

The Dream and Cash App partnered with streetwear brand Playa Society to conceptualize and design the first-of-its-kind WNBA statement court, which will have the phrase “Pay Some Respect to Women’s Sports” across center court for the Dream’s home opener at State Farm Arena.

ExploreDream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena

The Dream will donate the court to a youth organization with the hope of inspiring young girls to chase their dreams.

The team also will feature the statement on practice jerseys, which fans can purchase from Playa Society or select styles at the Dream’s retail store, with prices ranging from $45 to $180.

“Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society have shared values with a commitment to pushing women’s sports forward and this unprecedented court design and retail collection is just the beginning,” Atlanta Dream president & COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement.

“Paying respect to women’s sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day.”

In conjunction with the statement court, those attending Thursday’s game and have a Cash App card will receive a 20% discount on merchandise. Throughout the rest of the season, customers will receive 20% discounts on merchandise and concessions at Gateway Center Arena at College Park when using their Cash App Card.

Thursday night’s game between the Dream and the Fever will broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime and locally on Peachtree TV.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Dream will once again take on the Indiana Fever in State Farm Arena. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena

Brittney Griner and Atlanta to host Indiana on Thursday in downtown venue.

WNBA set for new season with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese leading the way

ACC revenues and payouts climbed in 2023-24. So too did legal bills amid FSU, Clemson lawsuits

The Latest

Atlanta Dream will once again take on the Indiana Fever in State Farm Arena. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dream matchup: Caitlin Clark brings WNBA fever to State Farm Arena

What we learned from the Dream’s season-opening loss to Washington

Date, time set for Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl semifinal game in 2025-26 College Football Playoff

Featured

Boaters and jet skiers are seen on a busy summer afternoon at Lake Lanier, June 9, 2024. Many parks on Lake Lanier will be closed over Memorial Weekend and beyond because of federal budget cuts. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Budget cuts close 23 Georgia parks before holiday weekend

At least 30 facilities at federal lakes and reservoirs in six other states are closing or cutting hours amid President Trump's budget cuts.

2h ago

This is how Emory experts helped return a lost pharaoh to Egypt

Renowned Egyptologist expects to confirm mummy is Ramesses I through DNA testing this year.

Georgia Tech student killed in shooting at off-campus housing complex identified

1h ago