The Dream will donate the court to a youth organization with the hope of inspiring young girls to chase their dreams.

The team also will feature the statement on practice jerseys, which fans can purchase from Playa Society or select styles at the Dream’s retail store, with prices ranging from $45 to $180.

“Atlanta Dream, Cash App and Playa Society have shared values with a commitment to pushing women’s sports forward and this unprecedented court design and retail collection is just the beginning,” Atlanta Dream president & COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement.

“Paying respect to women’s sports is at the heart of this partnership and our goal is to set a new standard for how brands and teams collaborate to elevate girls and women who are earning that respect every day.”

In conjunction with the statement court, those attending Thursday’s game and have a Cash App card will receive a 20% discount on merchandise. Throughout the rest of the season, customers will receive 20% discounts on merchandise and concessions at Gateway Center Arena at College Park when using their Cash App Card.

Thursday night’s game between the Dream and the Fever will broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime and locally on Peachtree TV.