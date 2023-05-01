These are the worst ‘healthy’ foods for weight loss

Granola

Granola is a go-to snack for many health-conscious eaters, but the sugar often found in granola products can have negative effects on weight loss journeys.

“Touted as a ‘health food,’ granola is often laced with as many as five different varieties of sugar plus added fats,” Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and founder of F-Factor Nutrition, told Muscle and Fitness. “This caloric breakfast food provides instant energy but results in an energy crash later and primes you to crave sweets throughout the rest of the day.”