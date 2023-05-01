These are the worst ‘healthy’ foods for weight loss

Nutrition is paramount to healthy weight loss — for anyone looking to burn fat. That being said, not all foods advertised as healthy are valued equally. Here are some foods often associated with dieting that are actually not great for weight loss.
Granola
Granola is a go-to snack for many health-conscious eaters, but the sugar often found in granola products can have negative effects on weight loss journeys.
“Touted as a ‘health food,’ granola is often laced with as many as five different varieties of sugar plus added fats,” Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and founder of F-Factor Nutrition, told Muscle and Fitness. “This caloric breakfast food provides instant energy but results in an energy crash later and primes you to crave sweets throughout the rest of the day.”
Coconut oil
Keto recipes and paleo diets often utilize a number of high saturated fat oils, including coconut oil. However, those looking to burn fat should think twice before consuming this high-calorie oil.
“Coconut oil wears a health halo and has become a go-to food in the wellness space,” Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, and author of “The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club,” told Eat This, Not That. “Newsflash: Coconut oil has approximately 120 calories per tablespoon.”
Sweetened yogurt
Yogurt is often touted as a diet-friendly sweet treat alternative, but even fat-free yogurts can come with surprising nutritional values. According to Medical News Today, most yogurts come with significant amounts of added sweeteners. Avoid sugary yogurts in favor of sugar-free Greek yogurts.
Diet soda
Diet soda products can be misleading, as these often calorie-free beverages have been tied to weight gain by researchers. According to one study, BMIs were significantly higher among diet soft drink consumers and non-consumers. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels were also worse among diet soda drinkers within the study.
