X

These are the worst ‘healthy’ foods for weight loss

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago
Avoid these foods if you are trying to lose weight and burn fat

Nutrition is paramount to healthy weight loss — for anyone looking to burn fat. That being said, not all foods advertised as healthy are valued equally. Here are some foods often associated with dieting that are actually not great for weight loss.

Granola

Granola is a go-to snack for many health-conscious eaters, but the sugar often found in granola products can have negative effects on weight loss journeys.

“Touted as a ‘health food,’ granola is often laced with as many as five different varieties of sugar plus added fats,” Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, Registered Dietitian and founder of F-Factor Nutrition, told Muscle and Fitness. “This caloric breakfast food provides instant energy but results in an energy crash later and primes you to crave sweets throughout the rest of the day.”

ExploreEmory University named best nursing school in the nation

Coconut oil

Keto recipes and paleo diets often utilize a number of high saturated fat oils, including coconut oil. However, those looking to burn fat should think twice before consuming this high-calorie oil.

“Coconut oil wears a health halo and has become a go-to food in the wellness space,” Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, and author of “The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club,” told Eat This, Not That. “Newsflash: Coconut oil has approximately 120 calories per tablespoon.”

Sweetened yogurt

Yogurt is often touted as a diet-friendly sweet treat alternative, but even fat-free yogurts can come with surprising nutritional values. According to Medical News Today, most yogurts come with significant amounts of added sweeteners. Avoid sugary yogurts in favor of sugar-free Greek yogurts.

ExplorePiedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund

Diet soda

Diet soda products can be misleading, as these often calorie-free beverages have been tied to weight gain by researchers. According to one study, BMIs were significantly higher among diet soft drink consumers and non-consumers. Blood pressure and blood sugar levels were also worse among diet soda drinkers within the study.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026 2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home
1h ago

Gwinnett sex education discussion reveals opinions but no solutions
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash
The Latest

Beta testing begins for world’s first burn nursing specialty certification
36m ago
Piedmont to host philanthropic event for Can’t Never Could Fund
Go Guide: What to expect at this year’s Move For Grady event
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
1h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
1h ago
Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top