The fifth anniversary of COVID-19 arriving in Georgia is just days away. On March 3, 2020, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 60 cases of COVID-19 across 12 states, including Georgia. Less than two weeks later, on March 15, states began shutting down to prevent the spread of the virus.

Now, five years later, a study published this month in the journal Frontiers is reviving a mindset that helped people navigate lockdowns, job losses and endless uncertainty: “lemonading.”

Unlike toxic positivity, which ignores reality, lemonading uses humor and creativity to reframe challenges instead of letting them consume you.

The science behind ‘lemonade’

Researchers at Oregon State University studied why some people coped better than others. They surveyed more than 500 adults in early 2021 (during the second wave of COVID-19) to assess how their mindset shaped their ability to handle stress.

The results? Those who were naturally more playful (defined in the study as “lemonading”) or seeking joy, embracing spontaneity and not taking themselves too seriously were significantly more resilient in the face of uncertainty.

Also, their optimism didn’t come at the expense of critical thinking; instead, it helped them approach uncertainty with flexibility and imagination rather than fear. They found creative ways to adapt, turning living rooms into dance floors, hosting virtual game nights and jumping on the sourdough trend.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Linda Blair doubles on this theory, explaining to Good Housekeeping that stress hijacks the brain’s fear center (the amygdala), making problem-solving harder. A playful mindset, however, helps override this stress response, opening the door to new possibilities.

Explore 3 hobbies that can benefit your mental health

How to keep ‘lemonading’ in everyday life

As life continues to throw new challenges our way — from work burnout to dating mishaps — we can all benefit from a little lemonading. Here are four tips from Self on how you can bring this mindset into your daily life:

Reframe the narrative: Instead of thinking, “This situation sucks,” try asking, “What’s one small way I can make this better?”

Have a laugh: Whether it’s a never-ending work meeting or a spilled coffee disaster, find the humor in the situation. It makes problems feel smaller, even the really sucky ones.

Stay curious: People who explored new hobbies during lockdown reported higher happiness levels. Keep that playful spirit alive by trying something new, even if it’s just a different route to work.

The time is now: You can’t live in the future. A present mindset is a key factor in lemonading. “Pay attention to how deeply and actively you engage in activities, rather than just going through the motions,” lead study author Dr. Xiangyou Shen told the publication. “At day’s end, swap ‘How productive was I?’ for ‘What moments of fun did I have?’”

