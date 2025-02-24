A life is lost to prostate cancer every 15 minutes in the U.S., and Black men are twice as likely to die from the disease compared to white men, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. For Mathew Knowles — father of Beyoncé, visionary behind Destiny’s Child, author, educator, music executive and breast cancer survivor — these numbers aren’t just statistics; they’re personal.

After losing his grandfather and four of his five uncles to prostate cancer, Knowles is stepping into a new role as the global ambassador for ZERO Prostate Cancer’s “Blitz the Barriers” initiative, a $20 million program aimed at breaking down systemic disparities in prostate cancer treatment and survival.

“I understand the importance of prioritizing my health as a male breast cancer survivor and BRCA (breast cancer susceptibility) gene carrier,” Knowles shared in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “A recent health scare of my own reinforced why regular screenings are essential.”

Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer, highlighted the disparities specific to Atlanta. “That national number of Black men being twice as likely to die from prostate cancer is bad enough. But in Atlanta, that number is five times higher than for their white counterparts. That has to change.”

The higher mortality rate, according to Bugler, is driven by several complex factors, including limited access to health care, systemic inequities, mistrust of the medical system and cultural stigmas surrounding health discussions.

“Together with Novartis and other lead partners, we’re ensuring that everyone, regardless of their background or ZIP code, receives the care and support they deserve,” Bugler said.

One of the biggest barriers to early detection is stigma, which Blitz hopes to break down by directly partnering with local organizations, including churches, fraternities and barbershops to provide vital resources to help achieve real transformational impact.

“We will also heavily engage with caregivers who are unsung heroes in the fight against prostate cancer, and support local advocacy efforts to influence legislation that addresses systemic barriers that limit participation in lifesaving clinical trials,” Bugler said.

Many men also still associate prostate cancer screening with outdated and uncomfortable procedures, but Knowles emphasizes how far technology has come.

“A lot of men still think screening means the old way, but now it’s just a simple blood test that takes minutes,” Knowles said. “We have to spread the word. This isn’t something to be afraid of.”

“I remember hearing my grandfather scream in pain from prostate cancer,” Knowles recalled. “I wish I had known then what I know now about genetics, early detection and lifestyle changes. That’s why I’m doing this — so my grandsons and other young men know their risks and can take action.”

For Knowles, the motivation is clear. “I want to live. I want to live for my grandkids. I want to have fun with my wife. I do it for all of those things.”

The campaign launched this month, which is Cancer Prevention Month, and will focus on reaching Black men, veterans and underserved communities. The program kicks off this spring in Atlanta and Baltimore, with plans to expand to cities including New Orleans, Detroit and Houston.

ZERO’s goal is ambitious: to save 100,000 lives by 2035. But with the backing of major partners and passionate advocates, the initiative is poised to make a tangible impact.

“We’re blitzing prostate cancer just like a football team. It’s aggressive, but we know we can do it. With the support of communities and organizations around the country,” Knowles said.

To learn more about Blitz the Barriers and how to support the cause, visit zerocancer.org/blitz.

