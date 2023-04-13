A blueberry a day won’t keep the doctor away, but 75 of them might

The 26 grams of powder is the equivalent of 75-80 whole blueberries. According to Medical News Today, the scientists believed the blueberries’ benefits come from their pigment called anthocyanins, which are a class of polyphenols.

Polyphenols, according to the National Institutes of Health, protect the body’s tissues against “oxidative stress and associated pathologies such as cancers, coronary heart disease and inflammation.”

When the 12 weeks were up, the researchers found the group that drank the wild blueberry powder showed improved heart and brain function, and a decrease in systolic blood pressure.

“This suggests that WBB (poly)phenols may reduce future cardiovascular disease (CVD) disease risk in an older population, and may improve episodic memory processes and executive functioning in older adults at risk of cognitive decline,” the researchers concluded.

The full study appears in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.