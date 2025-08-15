“Way to get out for your run this Wednesday morning,” Apple gave as an example in a recent news release. “You’re 18 minutes away from closing your Exercise ring. So far this week, you’ve run 6 miles. You’re going to add to that today.”

Workout Buddy will also help users keep up with major workout milestones in real time.

“Mile four,” the feature might mention, according to the release. “You picked up the pace and ran that last one in 8 minutes and 28 seconds.” “Hey, check this out. Your total running distance for the year just crossed the 200-mile mark! That’s a lot of running!”

Once the workout’s over, the feature will offer a rundown of confidence-boosting stats — recapping the exercise with a congratulatory message.

“Way to get your workout in!” the news release offered as an example. “You went 4.3 miles in just over 38 minutes. Your average pace was 8 minutes and 58 seconds, and your average heart rate was 128. That was your longest run of the last 28 days. What will you do next?”

Bringing a voice to Apple’s latest AI tool

The messages won’t just be in text form. A text-to-speech model then creates a “dynamic generative voice” based on Fitness+ trainers to motivate the user.

When released Workout Buddy will be available only in English and will focus on certain types of workouts: outdoor and indoor running, outdoor and indoor walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, and functional and traditional strength training.

Because it works via Bluetooth connection, Workout Buddy also requires an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone to work: iPhone 16 models, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. So Apple watch users will still need to bring their supported phones with them on their workouts if they want to get the AI-generated motivational quips.

A reviewer’s early thoughts on Workout Buddy

Speaking to CNET’s Vanessa Hand Orellana in July, Apple vice president of fitness technologies Jay Blahnik explained that Workout Buddy is not intended to replace anyone’s fitness coach. Rather, it’s meant to just provide a little exercise boost.

“We didn’t want it to be just a pro tool,” Blahnik said. “We wanted it to be accessible to as many people as possible.”

Explore Your new Apple Watch may diagnose your sleep apnea

The feature’s key element is, according to the Apple VP, timeliness.

“It’s not a coach, but it is designed to take your data and try to deliver it to you at the right time,” he said, “in a way that inspires you and doesn’t get in the way.”

Workout Buddy, along with all of watchOS 26, is set to go live sometime this fall. Want to give it a try before then? Visit beta.apple.com to sign up for the software beta program.