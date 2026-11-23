Politics Congressional ethics probe finds Mike Collins improperly paid intern The Georgia Republican will reimburse taxpayers for part of salary paid to girlfriend of his then-chief of staff, Brandon Phillips, who refused to cooperate with congressional investigators. Share

By Tia Mitchell 1 hour ago

The U.S. House Ethics Committee says Georgia Rep. Mike Collins improperly paid an intern who was in a romantic relationship with Collins’ now former chief of staff, concluding an investigation that dogged the Republican during his ultimately unsuccessful Senate campaign. The committee found that the internship violated House rules and that the woman was paid more than others with similar roles. Collins has agreed to pay $2,880 as part of a settlement agreement, the amount the committee estimated the intern was overpaid. The report also found there was not enough evidence to justify separate allegations that Collins had improperly reimbursed Brandon Phillips for unnecessary travel costs.

Phillips was Collins’ chief of staff for three years and a senior adviser. Collins fired him in May after Phillips mocked a GOP operative whose wife attempted suicide after accusing former NBC host Matt Lauer of rape. A separate report notes Phillips did not cooperate with the investigation and ignored a subpoena. It recommends Phillips be held in contempt of Congress, a designation that could result in a fine or jail time if approved by the full House of Representatives and Phillips is convicted in court. The committee concluded that Collins was not “sufficiently overseeing his chief of staff’s actions, both with respect to hiring, paying, and accepting volunteer services of the woman with whom he had a romantic relationship and his own travel expenses.” A spokesperson for Collins declined to comment on the report. Phillips also did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment.

The committee’s investigation was first made public in November 2025 when it released a finding from the Office of Congressional Conduct.

The allegations followed Collins throughout his campaign for U.S. Senate. Although he won the Republican primary after a June runoff against former football coach Derek Dooley, he lost in a rout to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff earlier this month. All along, Collins described the investigation as a “nothingburger” and said he welcomed the committee’s questions and would cooperate. Both he and Phillips denied wrongdoing. The committee contacted Collins, Phillips and his then-girlfriend, Caroline Craze, asking for justification for the $10,288.44 Craze was paid for two short stints as an intern in 2023 and 2024. Craze told the committee she was hired despite not filling out an application or sitting for an interview. She also held a full-time job at the time with Cox Communications, which had been owned by Cox Enterprises and later merged with Charter Communications. Cox Enterprises is the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

When other staffers in Collins’ office questioned Craze’s limited work product and above-normal rate of pay, Phillips insisted no changes be made, the report said.

The committee also looked into separate complaints regarding payments to Phillips for his travel to and from Washington and his home base in South Georgia. The committee said some of the travel reimbursements Phillips received could have been improper, but noted they went through the correct approval process and there is no evidence he misused funds. Phillips was dropped as a subject of the investigation once he was dismissed from Collins’ team because the committee only has jurisdiction of people elected to or employed by the House. But he remained a key witness to the investigation now focused solely on Collins and whether he had broken any rules regarding the hiring of interns, reimbursements to staff or standards of conduct. The committee said Phillips provided limited documentation initially as a key witness but later stopped cooperating or even communicating with investigators. He did not respond to a subpoena and did not appear for a deposition. “Underlying the Committee’s decision to recommend Mr. Phillips be held in contempt is the imperative to protect the institutional interests of the House by enforcing its subpoenas, without which the House’s investigative proceedings cannot be fully executed,” the panel wrote in a news release.