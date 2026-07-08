What to know about Raphael Warnock, a potential 2028 White House hopeful

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock speaks at a news conference before the state Legislature convenes for a special session in Atlanta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The Georgia Democrat has become one of his party’s most prominent national voices. Here’s a look at his path from Ebenezer Baptist Church to the U.S. Senate.

The Georgia Democrat has become one of his party’s most prominent national voices. Here’s a look at his path from Ebenezer Baptist Church to the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is fond of saying, “I’m not a senator who used to be a pastor. I’m a pastor serving in the Senate.”

The Georgia Democrat has become one of his party’s most visible national figures, from delivering a primetime address at the 2024 Democratic National Convention to campaigning in battleground states and emerging as a leading Democratic voice on voting rights, affordability and economic mobility.

As speculation grows about whether he could add White House hopeful to his agenda, here are four things to know about the Atlanta Democrat.

1. Warnock and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff were elected in a tumultuous January 2021 runoff election, defeating Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively. Their victories also gave Democrats control of the Senate. Loeffler, defeated by Warnock, was appointed in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock was then elected to a full six-year term in 2022, defeating former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker.