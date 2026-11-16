Politically Georgia Battered Georgia House GOP caucus to pick leader for life in the minority Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration is in the running to lead Republicans through change now that they aren't the majority. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Who will succeed Josh McKoon as Georgia GOP chair?

Finger pointing begins over nationwide ground stop of flights.

Early 2028 jockeying puts U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock back in the spotlight. GOP reckoning Vance Smith, a former Georgia transportation commissioner, seen here at the state Capitol in March 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC) For the first time in more than two decades, Georgia House Republicans are gathering today to do something they long dreaded: pick a leader to guide them through life in the minority. After losing their grip on the chamber in this month’s blue wave, Republicans face a daunting task. They must unite a battered caucus, counter an ascendant Democratic majority and figure out how to claw their way back to power.

House Speaker Jon Burns won’t be leading that charge. Instead, he’s expected to take on a new role as “speaker emeritus,” an elder statesman of sorts after four years wielding the gavel. The real question is who succeeds him. We’re told three Republicans are in the running for the top job at this morning’s 10 a.m. meeting, though the lineup remains fluid.

There’s Chuck Efstration, the current majority leader and Burns’ No. 2, a Gwinnett County lawyer who helped steer the chamber’s Republican agenda. There’s Todd Jones, a Forsyth County Republican and one of the House’s leading policy wonks, an idea factory who has pushed the state into new debates over artificial intelligence and other emerging issues.

And there’s Vance Smith, a former state transportation commissioner with an independent streak. He bucked Gov. Brian Kemp on his signature lawsuit overhaul this year and was ousted from his job leading the Harris County Chamber of Commerce just hours later.

The stakes go well beyond a leadership title. Whoever wins will become the chief Republican counterweight to incoming Speaker Carolyn Hugley and a Democratic majority with little room for defections. And the new GOP leader will face a delicate balancing act over when to fight Democrats, when to work with them and how to win back the suburban battlegrounds and (usually) GOP-friendly districts that flipped this cycle.

After 22 years of calling the shots, Georgia House Republicans are about to learn what it’s like to be on the other side of the gavel. Things to know (Photo Illustration: Jessi Esparza/AJC; Source: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC, Arvin Temkar/AJC, Abbey Cutrer for the AJC, Nathan Posner for the AJC, pool photo by Brian Cahn) Good morning! The runoff for Georgia House District 151 is in 15 days. Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms will take office in 56 days. Here are three things to know for today:

Georgia Republicans are still reckoning with their historic election wipeout. But the jockeying for their next major statewide race is already underway, Greg Bluestein reports.

With Democrats soon to control the governor’s office and the state House, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials could see a level of state support on key policy areas like transit, housing and healthcare that has eluded them for years, Riley Bunch reports.

The Georgia State Election Board, which Republicans have stocked with conservative activists keen to reexamine Fulton County’s 2020 vote, is preparing for an inevitable realignment as Democrats take over much of state government, Caleb Groves reports. Succession watch Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia Republican Party, speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport earlier this month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Who succeeds Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon when he steps down next year? After this month’s Democratic sweep, the job of rebuilding the battered state party is suddenly a lot more daunting.

Matt Day, who waged an unsuccessful congressional bid in southwest Georgia this cycle, is already running for the post. But GOP insiders are floating several other names.

There’s Salleigh Grubbs, the party’s first vice chair and a State Election Board member who is a favorite among MAGA activists. And then there’s Ginger Howard, a former Republican national committeewoman with deep ties to the party’s mainstream wing. There’s also Greg Dolezal, the state senator who lost his bid for lieutenant governor to Democrat Josh McLaurin in this month’s GOP rout. Some Republicans are floating outgoing U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who would be something of an elder statesman blending conservative credentials and ties to the party’s evangelical base. Ground stop mayhem Federal officials issued a national ground stop on Friday, a move they said was "out of an abundance of caution." (Hyosub Shin/AJC) A three-hour nationwide ground stop of flights on Friday threw passengers, airlines and airports into chaos that continued throughout the weekend.

Now, with air travel mostly back to normal, the finger pointing has begun. The Trump Administration, with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as its main spokesperson, said an employee of contractor L3Harris either made a technical mistake or installed faulty equipment while performing routine upgrades. Duffy said the ground stop was a precaution when the Federal Aviation Administration noticed the nation’s air traffic control system was getting overloaded. L3Harris responded by saying it was working with the FAA to determine the cause of the outage but stopped short of accepting the blame. Meanwhile, some Democrats are pointing the finger back at the White House and accusing Duffy and President Donald Trump of not doing enough to address needed upgrades to the aviation system despite being given billions of dollars in recent years to begin addressing the issues. Duffy said he will ask Congress for $50 billion in new funding for the FAA.

Kemp’s trip Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the annual Georgia Chamber Eggs & Issues breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Kemp is traveling to Austria and Germany this week to meet with Audi leadership just weeks after the German automaker announced it would spend $4 billion to build a massive new manufacturing facility near Macon. The excursion is the latest in a surge of overseas trips for the governor, whose first-term travel was limited by the coronavirus pandemic. But his second term has been busy. Some of his previous trips include: Courting automakers and battery manufacturers in South Korea

Visiting Georgia National Guard troops in the nation of Georgia

Pitching aerospace executives at the Paris Air Show

Pitching Georgia agriculture in Argentina and Brazil

Talking trade in Canada and Italy

Traveling to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

A trip to Chile and Peru to meet with business executives and government officials. Kemp said Western Europe “has been at the center of many milestone moments for this administration and our state” and that he looks forward to “strengthening ties in key industries, such as mobility and global supply chains.”

Listen up Josh McLaurin, lieutenant governor-elect, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party earlier this month in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast, we’re answering questions from listeners, including if Democrats have won an election or a mandate, how McLaurin can work with the Republican state Senate, whether redistricting could happen under Democratic control and what happened to the state’s shrinking budget surplus. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. What’s next U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks at an election night event earlier this month in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP) Now that the 2026 elections are in the rearview mirror, early moves for the 2028 presidential elections are starting in earnest.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock was among at least eight Democrats considered potential presidential candidates who spoke at “What’s Next,” a confab of more than 3,000 activists, donors and lawmakers who gathered in Denver last week to plot out what’s ahead for the Democratic Party. The New York Times wrote that Warnock believes the party needs a presidential candidate “with a profile that sounded remarkably like his own.” “We suffer not from a poverty of resources, but a moral imagination,” Warnock told the Times in an interview. “I think the American people want someone in this moment who will help us all to believe that we can do big things in this country.” Correction November 16, 2026 This item has been updated to correct Sen. Raphael Warnock's quote. Today in Washington Trump will spend the night in Anchorage, Alaska, on his way to the Philippines for meetings with leaders of nations in Southeast Asia.

The Senate will vote on a Trump nomination.

The House is back on Tuesday. Shoutouts Eren Brumley (right) is seen here at Roswell City Hall in January. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) Today’s birthday