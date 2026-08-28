Brian Kemp’s international footprint expands in second term

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has traveled abroad more than a dozen times since 2023. (Natrice Miller for The AJC)

After just two overseas trips in his first term, Gov. Brian Kemp has traveled abroad more than a dozen times since 2023.

After just two overseas trips in his first term, Gov. Brian Kemp has traveled abroad more than a dozen times since 2023.

Gov. Brian Kemp hardly traveled out of the U.S. during a first term dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. In his second, he’s making up for lost time.

The governor has courted automakers and battery manufacturers in South Korea, visited Georgia National Guard troops in the nation of Georgia and pitched aerospace executives at the Paris Air Show.

He’s pitched Georgia agriculture in Brazil and Argentina, talked trade in Canada and Italy, and traveled to Poland for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

And this week he traveled to Chile and Peru, where he met with business executives and government officials.