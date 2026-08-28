Brian Kemp’s international footprint expands in second term

And this week he traveled to Chile and Peru, where he met with business executives and government officials.
The contrast between his two terms is striking. Kemp’s first overseas missions took him to South Korea and Germany in 2019 and 2020. Then the pandemic and his reelection campaign effectively put global travel on hold.
His second term brought a more furious pace. Within about six months of winning reelection, Kemp had traveled to Switzerland, Israel, France and the nation of Georgia.
US Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia, attends a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from Jan. 16 until Jan. 20, 2023. (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)
The trips have sometimes made him a political target. In Switzerland, he shrugged off criticism from conservatives who regard the World Economic Forum in Davos as an elitist shindig, describing it as a “one-stop shop” for pitching Georgia to business leaders from around the world.
Other trips have also extended beyond traditional business recruitment. In Israel in 2023, Kemp met with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials while also courting Israeli technology companies.
During a 2024 return trip to South Korea, he chatted with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol and visited the Demilitarized Zone. And in February 2025, Kemp spoke at the Munich Security Conference alongside an international roster of political and defense leaders.
Some view Kemp’s international travel as an attempt to burnish his foreign policy credentials ahead of a potential 2028 campaign for the U.S. Senate or White House. Critics have said he should spend more time focusing on Georgia.
Kemp and his allies cast the travel as part of an economic strategy that has helped bring billions of dollars of investment to Georgia, even amid tensions over President Donald Trump’s trade wars.
His office points to a chain of jobs projects those trips helped secure, including a new Mercedes-Benz hub announced last year and a $2 billion plant by biopharmaceutical giant UCB earlier this year.
Here’s a closer look at Kemp’s expanding international footprint.